Petition launched over cat investigation

A Beamsville animal rescue group has launched a petition calling on the Ontario SPCA to re-open an animal cruelty investigation at a property where they say more than 100 cats were living and dozens more were dead.

Beamsville4Paw Rescue collected more than 225 signatures in person during a successful adopt-a-thon in Grimsby this weekend for some of the rescued kittens and cats from Merritt Road.

It’s also posted an online petition on its website and through Facebook.

“People were outraged,” said Pam Huson, owner of Beamsville4Paw Rescue. “People were coming and giving me hugs. The petition line was out the door. You couldn’t even move. So many donations, so much support.”

The Ontario SPCA told the Standard last Wednesday that it couldn’t move forward with an investigation or lay animal cruelty charges at the Merritt Road property due to lack of evidence.

Lincoln County Humane Society executive director Kevin Strooband said Monday if more evidence becomes available, the agency can still lay charges.

“It’s still open because there’s no statute of limitations,” he said.

Strooband said OSPCA officers did not see evidence of cruelty during their visits to the Merritt Road property. The agency has received photos from the rescue groups, but he said those pictures don’t show evidence required to lay charges either.

If the groups can provide more evidence required for a charge, Strooband said the OSPCA officers are willing to take it. “They’ve been less than forthcoming to this point,” he said.

The Town of Lincoln does not have a bylaw limiting the number of cats a person can own or have at a residence.

Beamsville4Paw Rescue and Project Save-a-Cat’s Life say they rescued 100 cats, some pregnant with kittens on the way, and found another 150 deceased at the property, which was abandoned by a former tenant believed to be a cat hoarder.

Volunteers have been at the site every day since July 18 catching cats, some injured and many underweight, getting them medical attention and putting them in foster homes.

The story has triggered an outpouring of support from the community.

Huson said more people than expected showed up at Grimsby’s PetValu on Saturday and Sunday to adopt cats, sign the petition or make a donation.

“They were crying, opening their hearts. It was truly amazing to see the community pull together,” she said.

Members of Beamsville4Paw Rescue were hoping to adopt out 10 cats but people scooped up 30.

Huson said the timing was good because one of the pregnant cats at a foster home gave birth on Sunday and they needed more room for newborns.

“We may be doing the trapping but this is a community project. We wouldn’t be able to do this without the public’s help. Without the people donating, without the people opening their doors for fosters,” Huson said.

“I love my community. I don’t think I’d live anywhere else. The support that we’re getting, you could tell people love their animals.”

Huson said another group of cats will be up for adoption at the store some time after Labour Day. But people don’t have to wait for the event to adopt and can view the cats at any time in their foster homes. All cats ready for adoption are expected to be listed on the www.beamsville4pawrescue.com website by this Thursday.

Meanwhile, the volunteers continue to visit the property trying to catch one or two stragglers, but believe they’ve cleared all others.

“I’m amazed at our volunteers and the groups that we have, that in less than a month we have rescued a hundred-plus cats. Truthfully that is amazing and a half,” Huson said.

“That’s because of the public. I can’t thank the public enough. I wouldn’t be able to do it if they didn’t open their hearts and their doors.”

In addition to calling on the OSPCA to re-open its investigation, the rescue group’s petition is asking that the Lincoln County Humane Society be removed from all animal cruelty investigations within the Niagara region and from any services in the Grimsby community. The idea would be to bring in another agency.

Strooband said the Lincoln County Humane Society has done good work with animals in the area.

“Because this group is not pleased with our decision to date, they want to change the policing of animals in their jurisdiction, which isn’t appropriate,” he said.

Strooband said if there are legitimate concerns, there is a complaint process on OSPCA’s website in the FAQ section. He said they welcome any questions.

“We’re not concerned about their feelings of a lack of investigation,” he said. “We’re concerned that we haven’t been provided evidence by them to properly do our jobs, almost to the point of obstructing us when they’re holding evidence they’re not turning over.”

Volunteers have said they are willing to cooperate in any way they can and want to know what more they can provide.

