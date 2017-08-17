Thorold bans exotic animals

Venomous snakes, alligators, scorpions and other dangerous creatures are being banned in Thorold under a newly adopted exotic animal bylaw that’s been years in the making.

Owners of exotic pets — from cobras to black widow spiders — are allowed to keep the animals they currently have, but can’t breed them or acquire new ones.

They must also register their animals with the city through an online form by Nov. 9.

“I think it’s a good bylaw. It’s got teeth,” said Thorold Mayor Ted Luciani. “And there was a lot of consultation done.”

Since 2013, there have been three incidents of exotic animals escaping and causing public safety concerns that the city knows about.

They include the bizarre 2013 traffic accident in which a metre-long alligator who escaped from a temporary enclosure was struck and killed by a motorist near Merrittville Highway and Highway 20.

More recently, Niagara Regional Police warned the public in February that several venomous snakes had been stolen from a Thorold residence, including cobras, rattlesnakes and vipers.

Thorold council adopted the new bylaw on Aug. 8 after previous attempts to prohibit dangerous animals failed.

In 2009, the city created a draft by-law for exotic animals but shelved it after pet owners packed council chambers and raised concerns.

This time around, the city didn’t get that push back because it worked with owners from the start.

Luciani credited city clerk Donna Delvecchio with doing a great job going through a consultation process with exotic animal owners and Lincoln County Humane Society executive director Kevin Strooband.

“It was a long process and basically it was a process of inclusion,” Luciani said.

Delvecchio said Mike London of Reptile Kingdom on Hwy. 20 was a big help and worked with the city and humane society.

“We all collectively worked together to bring this forward,” she said.

London held a series of meetings with the exotic animal community about the bylaw and said the first one drew about 80 people. He said he told them they could fight “tooth and nail” against a bylaw, but at the end of the day the city was going to put one in because it didn’t want the liability and wanted to keep the community safe.

After several meetings with animal owners and with the city, they came up with what he thinks is a fair and just bylaw.

“For the most part, it worked out as good as it could,” London said. “Everybody’s quite happy with it.”

Lincoln County Humane Society executive director Kevin Strooband said amendments were made to the bylaw based on recommendations by the animal owners.

“Even some of the experts that own these reptiles said ‘yeah, you shouldn’t be having venomous snakes and alligators and lions in your backyard. That was very positive, that they were on the same side as us,” he said.

Delvecchio said she took the same approach that the provincial government did with pit bulls, allowing people to keep the animals they currently have but not get new ones.

“An outright ban we didn’t feel was the most responsible way to go, because what do you do? Then these people go underground even more,” she said.

Current exotic animal owners have until Nov. 9 to register their animal with the city.

They can do it online through a form on the city’s website which asks for the species of animal, where it is kept in the home, its age and a photo.

Delvecchio said the directory of registered animals will be shared with emergency services so if there’s a call to a home, responders will know there could be an exotic animal there.

Those who don’t register their grandfathered prohibited animal and are caught will face a fine of $150.

Other fines of $300 will be imposed for keeping a prohibited animal, failing to keep a prohibited animal in an appropriate environment and permitting it to run at large.

London said the meetings among exotic animal owners have led to the creation of the Niagara Herpetological Society. The group is now talking about possibly proposing the Thorold bylaw for the rest of Niagara.

London said most of Niagara’s municipalities have out-dated exotic animal by-laws that are unfair and unreasonable.

In Welland, for instance, he said residents can keep some dangerous animals because they were over-looked when the bylaw was written but others that are prohibited don’t make sense. He said Niagara Falls and Fort Erie’s bylaws are like that as well, while St. Catharines is a little better, but still has issues.

Thorold’s bylaw bans all snakes over three metres, for instance, but in St. Catharines it’s two metres. London said three metres is a better length because there are snakes larger than two metres that don’t pose a threat.

kwalter@postmedia.com

Follow @karena_standard