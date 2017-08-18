A crash on the QEW near Fort Erie Thursday morning resulted in no serious injuries but did lead to charges against one driver.

The collision, involving a CN Rail pickup truck, took place in the Buffalo-bound lanes of the highway near Gilmore road around 8:15 a.m.

It appears the driver of the pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel, said Fort Erie Fire Chief Ed Melanson.

A second vehicle, a sedan, ended up colliding with the centre median of the highway while the driver was trying to avoid the pickup.

“The second vehicle just slid into the guardrail because it was trying to stay out of the way of the rolling vehicle,” said Melanson.

Ontario Provincial Police spokeswoman Lauren Ball said the driver of the sedan did not require medical attention but the driver of the truck was taken to Greater Niagara General Hospital for treatment.

“One person was transported to hospital for minor injuries,” said Ball.

Melanson also said the driver of the truck is “very lucky” to have escaped the crash without suffering serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup has been charged with careless driving, says the OPP.