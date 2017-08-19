Senior wants missing bear statue returned

CHERYL CLOCK

STANDARD STAFF

The bear is missing.

For more than a decade, the wooden chainsaw-carved bear statue has stood near the front step of Claudette Meloche's house in Thorold.

It's been a faithful landmark for visitors. There, standing tall on its hind legs, through the rains of spring and the coldest days of winter.

A few days ago, it disappeared.

And all that's left behind is a bare circular spot of dirt in the middle of the front garden filled with marigolds and petunias. The Canadian flag that she'd fixed into a hole by its right ear was left behind, on the lawn.

It happened sometime overnight last Monday. She thinks.

Claudette, 81, had stayed up late to play cribbage with a friend. And when her friend left at night, she thinks the bear was still there. At least, she didn't notice it missing.

By Tuesday morning, it was noticeably gone.

“I woke up in the morning and went to get my newspaper,” she says, “and no bear.

“I was hurt. Who would do such a thing?”

She has an idea: “People looking for trouble.”

She immediately called her daughter-in-law, Cindy Meloche. “Cindy, the bear is gone,” she explained. “They threw the flag on the ground and they stole the bear.”

Cindy had the disappearance on Facebook by 10:28 a.m. So far, her post has close to 300 shares. The photo with the post is not the actual missing statue, but it bears a close resemblance. No one seems to have taken photographs of Claudette’s bear.

The missing bear has also been reported to the Niagara Regional Police.

The bear is about three feet tall. And heavy. Very heavy.

Claudette's son, Dan Meloche, had to transport it in the back of his pickup truck after it was carved by a chainsaw artist north of Orillia. It was a Christmas gift to his mother shortly after she moved into the house at 69 Carleton Street South in Thorold back in 2002.

They placed it in her front yard, then called her on the phone. “We told her to meet us outside,” says Cindy.

“It was a big surprise.”

The bear cost about $250 to have carved, but its sentimental value is priceless, they say.

The log came from a tamarack tree that had grown on Dan and Cindy's farm in Oro Medonte. Every year, they hosted a family reunion that would see more than 100 people gather on the farm. Everyone liked the tree.

When the tree died, they had a log saved to be carved.

Years ago, Claudette and her late husband owned a cottage in Espanola. At the front, was a stuffed bear.

“We just want it back,” says Cindy. “We don't even care who took it. We just want it back.

“It means nothing to anyone except her.”

Claudette isn't hopeful.

“I don't think I'll ever see it back,” she says.

“But if they could just carry it back and put it any place on my property, everything else will be forgotten.”

Cclock@postmedia.com

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cindy Meloche at mlch75@hotmail.com or 905-227-2214.