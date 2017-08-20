Family fun continues at St. George Park

It was another fun filled family day at St. George Park in Welland Sunday.

The annual event, which has been held for more than 50 years, included free activities for all ages to enjoy, including rock climbing and live music.

Greg Smith, chairman of Welland Recreational Projects Association and organizer of the event, said he expected to see thousands of people at the park. Smith said the use of social media to advertise this year’s event had a huge impact. Going forward, he said the organizers will continue to make use of various social media platforms.

“We haven’t really used social media for years and this is the first foray into it and it’s been successful,” he said Sunday afternoon.

Although Smith used social media to reach the masses, he said a great aspect of the family day is seeing families outdoors away from technology. Surrounded by families enjoying games and picnics, Smith said you can just look around and see no one is on their phones — except to take photos.

Tammy Garner of Welland attended the family day for the first time. She said it was great and a good way to bring families together. She also noted people weren’t using their phones, which was a nice thing.

For people who’ve been attending the event for years, it was a day of reconnecting with neighbours and friends.

Becky Sardella-Brow grew up across the street from the park. She said her mom still lives in the same house, so she brings her children to spend time with grandma during family day.

“I have a couple of friends coming today with their kids and we used to come. We laugh about it because it’s a family day we look forward to in the summer,” she said.

At 6 p.m. local band Stonewall performed music of the ’70s, ’80s and current years. At dusk eventgoers enjoyed a fireworks display.

About 15 volunteers helped make family day at the park a success. Smith said funding was provided for by the city.

