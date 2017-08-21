Dallas Smith to play Meridian Centre

Canadian country star Dallas Smith will play the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines Oct. 27.

The Juno-winning singer will be joined by Lauren Alaina and The Cadillac Three for the 7 p.m. show.

The former singer for rock band Default, Smith has emerged as one of Canada’s top country acts, charting three straight #1 country singles dating back to last year. His 2014 album Lifted earned a Juno Award for Country Album of the Year, and he is nominated for four awards - including Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year - at the Canadian Country Music Awards Sept. 10. Smith will perform at the show in Saskatoon.

Smith’s Side Effects tour starts Oct. 12 in Halifax, NS, and wraps up Nov. 18 in Abbotsford, BC.

Tickets are $49.50 to $79.50 and go on sale Friday, 10 a.m., at www.ticketmaster.ca and the Meridian Centre box office Aug. 28 at noon.