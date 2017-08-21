Next phase of Victoria Avenue work before council

Niagara Falls city council will consider awarding a $6.8-million contract to complete the second phase of a road reconstruction and streetscaping project along Victoria Avenue.

Staff is scheduled to present a report to politicians Tuesday recommending the lowest bidder, Rankin Construction, do the work.

The report also recommends staff appoint CIMA+ to conduct contract administration and inspection services for $448,653.

The second of a proposed five-phase plan includes full road reconstruction and decorative streetscaping on Victoria Avenue from the limit of phase one, approximately 10 metres north/east of Centre Street up to and including the intersection of Clark Avenue/Ellen Avenue.

The project is a partnership between the municipality and the Victoria Centre Business Improvement Association.

In 2016, the first phase of improvements was implemented. It focused primarily on surface work including decorative amenities and accessibility features on Victoria Avenue from the Highway 420 off ramp to approximately 10 metres north/east of Centre Street.

The second phase will focus on continuing these same streetscape improvements.

The second phase will also encompass the replacement of underground services including storm and sanitary sewers, and the construction of a new watermain.

The BIA contributed $300,000 towards the $3.8-million first phase, and will contribute another $300,000 for phase two.

Pending council approval, phase two construction is expected to begin in mid September and continue until December 2018.

No work will be done between May 18 and Sept. 4, 2018, so as not to disrupt the peak tourism season.

During this time, Victoria Avenue/Ferry Street will be fully opened with unrestricted access to all properties and businesses.

Disturbed areas of the road and sidewalk will be temporarily restored with hot-mix asphalt pavement.

According to the BIA, the original streetscape improvements to Victoria Avenue were done in the early 1980s, and Ellen Avenue has been virtually untouched.

Eric Marcon, acting chairman of the BIA, said they’re “very excited and enthusiastic” about the major streetscaping project.

He said the work will improve the perception of visitors when they visit the area.

“When it’s all nice and bright, and the grounds are maintained nice, it just leaves a more positive impact on the guests when they leave,” said Marcon.

In addition to the streetscaping, he said the BIA, in partnership with the city, is preparing new property standards, which will deal with parking lots, building facades, and dilapitated buildings.

“We’re hoping it’s going to coincide with the completion (of the streetscaping). We’ve been working diligently with the city, and we’re very near completion to get those bylaws enforced.”

Phase two will be seperated into four sub-stages.

Stage one will see underground servicing on Victoria Avenue/Ferry Street from Clark Avenue to Magdalen Street.

That work is expected between mid-September and late-December.

Full road closures are anticipated with pedestrian access to businesses maintained at all times.

Underground servicing on Victoria Avenue from Magdalen Street to Centre Street/Clifton Hill will make up stage two, which is expected between January and March 2018.

Full road closures are anticipated with pedestrian access to businesses.

Stage three will include surface work on Victoria Avenue from Magdalen Street to Centre Street/Clifton Hill.

That work is expected between March and May 18, 2018.

One-way north-bound traffic is anticipated with pedestrian access to businesses.

Surface work on Victoria Avenue/Ferry Street from Clark Avenue/Ellen Avenue to Magdalen Street will wrap up stage four between September 2018 and December 2018.

One-way north-bound traffic is anticipated with pedestrian access to businesses.

rspiteri@postmedia.com

Follow @RaySpiteri