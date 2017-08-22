Brandon Porga was exactly where he needed to be when opportunity knocked: in front of the opposing team’s net, with his head on a swivel, with the ball cradled in the webbing of his stick, ever ready to make a pass or a shot that could change the momentum of the game.

That dirty zone, where an indoor lacrosse team’s fortunes can change in the blink of an eye, the whip-like flip of the stick, had become familiar territory to the high-scoring attack.

During the summers it was the Notre Dame College School graduate’s home away from home. By the time the Welland Generals granted Porga’s wish to play out his junior B eligibility competing for a Founder’s Cup Canadian championship, the 20-year-old was the all-time career leader in goals, 159; assists, 174; points, 333; and games, 100; for his hometown team.

Bidding a fond farewell to the Generals and accepting an offer to finish his career with the Clarington Green Gaels was bittersweet for the Generals captain.

“Obviously, I wanted to play in Welland, but it was tough we couldn’t make the playoffs, he said. “So after I knew that we were out (of contention) I knew that I wanted to play for a championship somewhere else.”

Welland’s general manager, Bob Wright, came up with a number of contenders that Porga could play for.

“Through a process, we narrowed it down and eventually chose the Green Gaels,” Porga said.

Adjusting to a new team and the Green Gaels’ style of play wasn’t too difficult.

“They told me what they expected from me right out of the start,” he said. “I knew what I had to do, and I actually had some good success there because they’re a great team and they helped me in the process.

“It was a similar style, a lot faster pace, though.”

After wearing the red, white and blue of the Generals for four-plus seasons, it took Porga some time to get used to rocking the green and white of the Bowmanville-based Green Gaels.

“It probably took a week or two before I finally settled in,” he said. “I knew it was going to happen, that I wasn’t going to be with Welland any more, but once I got to know the guys in the locker room there, they made me feel at home.”

Porga was able to work around his part-time job at IHOP to make the four-hour round trips to Bowmanville for practices and games.

“My work was very good with helping me facilitate that,” he said, praising his employer.

His offensive production didn’t slip to a lower gear after he was dealt to the Clarington Green Gaels with four games remaining in the regular season. Porga’s 28 goals and 47 goals, both team highs; in 16 games in Welland was followed by four goals and eight assists in the Green Gaels’ final four games in league play.

His output exploded in the playoffs. With 21 goals and 31 assists in 18 games, Porga finished post-season play fourth in team scoring, only two points back of fourth-year Green Gael Jeremy McWatters.

Not bad for someone who was competing in the playoffs for only the second time in his five-year career and for the first time since 2014, when Generals where swept in the opening round in his sophomore season.

Not bad at all.

Porga fell short of his goal of ending his junior B career playing for the Founder’s Cup, but the Green Gaels didn’t fall that short of the mark. Only a loss to the defending national champion Orangeville Northmen in an Ontario final that went the full five games kept Clarington from going to Saskatoon for the six-team national tournament.

The loss to Orangeville in the Ontario junior B lacrosse final was “definitely heartbreaking” for Porga and his new teammates.

“Obviously, we wanted to win that,” he said. “We battled the whole playoffs, we were down a series three out of two, and we battled back and won that series.

“We won a bunch of Game 5’s. I think we just ran out of gas in the final game.

“It was tough, but it was a good time there, that’s for sure.”

Porga doesn’t wear the crown of Mr. Welland General without appreciating who helped put it on his head.

“I was the all-time leader in a lot of categories there, but that was something that my teammates and the coaching staff helped me do,” he said. “I did have personal success, but I definitely give my full thank you to all the players I played with.”

Porga left the Generals with the team’s best wishes.

“Because the Generals were out of playoff contention and the fact that Brandon had committed himself to the Welland lacrosse organization for five years, the club, with Brandon’s OK, dealt him to Clarington,” Wright said.

Welland ended the regular season last in the South West Division with a 3-17 record. Clarington went 17-3 to finish league play atop the Mid East division.

Wright said Porga never missed a game during his career.

“I guess you can call Brandon the ‘ironman of lacrosse,’ having played a total of 122 straight games with missing one over his five-plus seasons.”

Porga hopes to continue playing lacrosse – hopefully, at the professional level – but the immediate future will see the recreation and leisure back into a classroom beginning his fourth year at Brock University.

In Saskatoon, Orangeville went 6-0 and defeated the Red Deer, Alta., Rampage 18-7 for the gold medal, the Northmen’s second in as many years.

