Practice makes perfect, but practices are less-than-perfect when it comes to putting a hockey team together.

Niagara Falls Canucks owner Frank Pietrangelo, whose junior B club is hosting a five-team tournament at Gale Centre on the weekend, said the value of evaluating prospects in game situations is “immeasurable.”

“There are many times you see a player in practice with tremendous talent, but when the game starts he becomes peripheral, not engaged,” Pietrangelo, also the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League team’s head coach, said.

Games rather than practices and even intrasquad scrimmages also help teams discover hidden gems they wouldn’t have found otherwise.

“A player might be so-so in the talent level – an average skater, for example, or smaller in size, etc. – but when he starts, he’s engaged and a difference maker,” the Stanley Cup winner with the 1991 Pittsburgh Penguins said.

“My belief is that game situations best determine what a player is capable of and where a player stands.”

New Thorold Blackhawks owner Scott Barnes, also the team’s head coach, agreed with Pietrangelo that the only think meaningless about exhibition games is the final score.

“I think they’re very important,” he said. “Some players are ‘gamers,’ some players show a lot in practice but don’t bring it to the game.

“It helps you see that. Some guys who weren’t as high on your radar maybe give themselves more of a chance.”

Welland Jr. Canadians head coach Keith Osborne likened the comparison between exhibition games and practices to the difference between shinny and hockey.

“Training camp is like shinny hockey, there’s no hitting, there’s no contact,” he said. “Obviously, the better kids with more talent stand out more.

“But when you get them in a game, you can really tell who goes to the corner, who’s first to go to the front of the net, who plays defence in their own end, and all the little things.

“In a shinny hockey game, you don’t get that.”

Osborne uses pre-season games to measure a prospect’s hockey IQ.

“When it comes to exhibition games, I look for players who understand the game more than just play the game.”

Their three games at the tournament and a pre-season game versus the St. Catharines Blackhawks next Tuesday are the only exhibition games Thorold will be playing.

“These four games are going to decide a lot about who will come up with the club.”

Barnes doesn’t care about wins and losses when it comes to exhibition games, nor does Pietrangelo.

“In these games, we’re not putting a team out there to win,” Barnes said. “I’m putting a team out there for guys to be able to showcase themselves.”

“As with any game, you always prefer to win rather than lose, but the result is secondary in exhibition games,” Pietrangelo said. “We look at these games as opportunities for players to show what they can do at this level.

“We have to keep in mind that some of these youngsters have never played junior hockey before, so they are all of a suddenly playing against a player who might be three, four years older, physically and stronger.”

For veterans, showcases are an opportunity to show team management and the coaching staff they are ready to take on more leadership responsibilities, on and off the ice.

“There are many factors that go into determining who your team leaders/captains are going to be,” Pietrangelo said. “We definitely use this tournament as an opportunity to see how the players interact with each other, and see who the leaders in the dressing and on the ice are.”

“We’re going to be a young team, but we do have a few older players who I think are going to help lead this team,” Barnes said.

Osborne will be watching the action on the ice and the interaction on the bench with an eye toward finding Patrick Desjardins’ replacement as team captain.

“Now I got to find the next guy who’s going to be a leader on this hockey club.”

With three years of organizing the tournament under their belts, the Canucks no longer have to worry about being accommodating hosts. This frees the coaching staff and the team’s scouts to dedicate the time at the showcase separating contenders from pretenders.

“We want to make sure all the participating teams are taken care of, first and foremost,” Pietrangelo said. “By having everything prepared well in advance, it allows us the opportunity to enjoy the weekend and focus on the games.”

Given the choice, Pietrangelo and Barnes prefer to watch exhibition games from the bench.

While following the action from a seat in the stands or a vantage point in the press box gives Pietrangelo a “different perspective,” he is most comfortable on the bench.

“Personally, I prefer to be on the bench in the games, to hear the interaction among the players, see their competitiveness and determination first hand,” he said.

“And to help correct errors in some cases.”

“I like to get a feel for players’ personalities,” Barnes said. “On the bench, you can see how they’re going to be character-wise and what I’m looking for.

“I can’t tell that if I’m watching from the press box. I like to be on the bench.”

Players on the bubble benefit from such showcases as the Canucks Junior Classic.

“Some of the players who don’t sign with their current teams are showcasing their talents for others to see,” Pietrangelo said. “Others, who might be a year away from playing in the GOJHL, open doors for the future.

“It’s a good measuring stick for all teams to see where they stand versus the top teams in our league.”

“For the most part, a lot of us work together,” Barnes said. “Teams that are there this weekend might tell us who is on their bubble, who might be available.

“I’m sure teams are going to asking us who might be available.”

Osborne also prefers standing behind the bench than sitting in the stands.

“I get to know the kids and the kids need to know the way I coach,” he said. “It’s a learning curve for both the players and the coaching staff.”

With the exception of the Canucks, who will only get on the ice twice, the Brampton Bombers, Caledonia Corvairs, Thorold Blackhawks and Welland Jr. Canadians will each play three exhibition games at the 2017 Canucks Junior Classic.

Action gets underway Friday with Brampton facing Thorold at 5 p.m. and Caledonia playing Welland at 7:30 p.m.

First game for the Canucks is a 10 a.m. puck drop Saturday against the Blackhawks.

Admission for the tournament is a daily fee of $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and children older than five years of age.

bfranke@postmedia.com