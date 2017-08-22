The Elm Street Landfill Site in Port Colborne was once a place that made people turn away because of awful smells, but now as the Elm St. Naturalization Site is earning praise.

The Elm St. Naturalization Site features an off-leash dog park, 3.4 kilometres of trails, interpretive panels and overall an area that the community can enjoy on what was once a municipal dump and compost site. Because of its transformation from landfill to naturalization area, the site has received a gold excellence award in landfill redevelopment from the Solid Waste Association of North America.

“It’s a recognition by peers in our industry of staff’s hard work and their effort over the years. It also speaks to the efforts of our residents,” said Catherine Habermebl, director of waste management for Niagara Region, which is responsible for the site.

She said the Region also received gold award for the upper-tier municipality’s household hazardous waste drop-off depots and a bronze award for improvements to the Region’s recycling centres.

She said for each of these projects, the Region is proud and said residents should be congratulated because they provided a wealth of input and helped make them happen.

For the Elm St. Naturalization Site, for instance, residents were consulted before and after the landfill permanently shut down in 2010 and asked what they would like to see there. Habermebl said the Region had the option to just cap the site with clay and then leave it to regrow on its own, but with the help of residents of not only Port Colborne, but elsewhere in the region, too, they were able to give the site back to the community.

“We took that input and said, ‘OK, this is what the residents want, this is what the city wants, this is what stakeholders want,’” she said.

Because of that, the 49.4-hectare area can now be used and enjoyed by the public. She said a professor at Brock University has even been able to use the site to study the bee population, which led to the discovery of at least 150 bee species in the area.

Habermebl isn’t certain how many people use the Elm St. Naturalization Site, but said whenever regional staff are out maintaining the lands, there are often people there and they always have positive feedback. She said she knows of no complaints about the site over the seven years it has been open.

The naturalization site has also been able to act as a blueprint as other municipalities have approached the Region to get something similar. Pelham’s Centre Street Leash-Free Dog Park and Wainfleet’s Station Road Naturalization Site plans were both influenced by the Elm Street site.

As a former landfill, the Port Colborne site is constantly monitored by the Region and reports are made to the Ministry of Environment, Habermebl said.

As for the Region’s other two awards, she said the Region’s hazardous waste depots now operate at lower costs, are able to provide more service hours and ultimately better service. The recycling plants have also reduced costs and increased in efficiency because of four new pieces of equipment that do things such as treat polystyrene and separate metals.

Twenty-six sites in the United States and Canada were given awards by SWANA, with Niagara Region receiving three of the five awards given to sites in Ontario.

— with Tribune files

