Keeping an eye out for garden hazards

For the first time in my gardening life, I have a resident snake.

I know I should be delighted because they eat insects and the occasional mice, even voles, which I complained of earlier in the season. They also eat amphibians, and I have seen a number of toads in the yard this year, so maybe that’s why he has moved in.

I’d rather have the toads, thanks. Our encounters are quite cheerful. But snakes give me the heebie jeebies. A poem I have never forgotten, “The Woods of Westermain,” begins with the words, “enter these enchanted woods, you who dare.”

It begins by describing the lovely woods, but then, “here the snake across your path ... Shudder all the haunted roods, All the eyeballs under hoods shroud you in their glare, Enter these enchanted woods, you who dare.”

Every time I see a snake or go walking where I might see a snake, those words enter my mind. My snake, which is not a garter snake, but a brutish brown, is living under a patch of ivy, but I had a garden helper on Sunday, so I thought, he won’t mind trimming this ivy. Just as we neared the patch, the snake came slithering out, and my gardener jumped and headed for the driveway, holding up his fingers in the hex sign. So my ivy will run rampant till the frost when any self-respecting snake should have hibernated. I haven’t used the front walkway since.

Further afield from my garden, there are other things in these “enchanted woods” of which you should be aware. A southern Ontario health unit is warning parents to keep their kids away from a cute little fuzzy caterpillar (hickory tussock moth caterpillar).

They are approximately five centimeters long, white and fuzzy with tufts of black hair along the back. The tufts are connected to poison glands and if you touch them, the glands excrete venom-like irritant. You get a reaction like getting into a patch of stinging nettles.

For most people there will be stinging and itching for 20 minutes or so. They’re not likely to be lethal, but there are more of them this year (which is a good thing because they will produce moths). They can cause an allergic reaction for some for which you should seek medical aid. Otherwise wash with soap and water and apply calamine lotion. “Enter these enchanted woods, you who dare.”

Another warning in the Toronto Star earlier this week was about the continued proliferation of Giant Hogweed. It looks a little like cow parsley or Queen Anne’s Lace, but it is in the parlance of Trump, ‘UGE’. It can reach three metres high and can be taller than the average person.

Young children might be fascinated by its size, but warn them to keep away. If the sap of the plant gets onto your hands or body, you won’t notice anything immediately, but the sap is photosensitive, so in a few hours there will be big water blisters which will erupt on the exposed skin which can cause third degree burns. If rubbed in eyes, it can cause blindness. If you see it, report it to your local parks commission as it is also invasive to some of our native species,

Just when you were enjoying the late-blooming flowers in your garden, we are told that the black-legged tick (Borrelia burgdorfi) is on the rise in southern Ontario. This tick brings with it the potential for getting Lyme’s Disease. The tick can’t jump or fly, but if you are in long grass or wooded areas, they will latch onto anything going by, like your dog or cat. If you are wearing long pants tucked in and short sleeves, the ticks can’t bite through fabric.

It’s worth checking because you don’t have to have been camping in the woods, you can pick up a tick in a park, on the golf course, or your own back yard. Young children are especially vulnerable. You have heard of a bull’s eye red ring at the bite site, but that is only for 20 per cent of bites, 70 per cent develop a rash at the site that could be oval-shaped and solid-coloured.

The early symptoms can be fever, chills, muscle and joint pain and stiffness in the neck. The late stages can give you symptoms from anywhere from a couple of weeks to a year of being bitten. And the symptoms are horrendous. The disease can attack all parts of your body from the central nervous system, your vision and hearing, your muscular-skeletal system. You don’t want to miss one of these bite sites on your body.

Keep you yard free from brush and leaves, keep your lawn furniture and toys in a sunny spot and keep bird-feeders away from the house as they attract tick carrying mice.

You can’t stay inside forever, but “enter these enchanted woods, you who dare.”