Beach shot down

Ward 3 Coun. John Chiocchio thought asking for a conceptual plan and report on the potential for a beach in the Lincoln Street Docks area was a slam dunk.



But his motion was blocked by his fellow councillors, hung up on wording and dates.



“I was looking for information … taking baby steps,” he said Wednesday, still in a bit of shock his motion was defeated Tuesday night.



Chiocchio’s motion directed “staff to investigate and put a conceptual plan together to develop a beach type and watersport park at the Lincoln Street Docks; and that costs associated including municipal funding, grants available through both provincial and federal funding and stakeholders that may want to participate; and further

that this project, if approved by council be executed by Spring/Summer 2018.”



“Sometimes if your heart and desire are not into it, you’ll look at the wording of a motion, dissect it, change this word and that date. To me, personally, that is not desire; people aren’t bought into it. That’s the way I feel about it,” he said.



During Tuesday’s meeting, Ward 2 Coun. Leo Van Vliet said he was worried Chiocchio’s motion could cost the city a lot of money.



Van Vliet was worried city staff wouldn’t have all the expertise needed to come up with a conceptual plan for the beach and would bring in consultants.



He asked for the wording to be changed so all of the work would be done in-house, and Ward 1 Coun. Mark Carl asked whether city staff had the needed expertise.



Eric Nickel, Welland’s manager of engineering services, said he wasn’t confident the city had all the experts on staff it might need for such a project.



Nickel said the city might have to consult with geo-technicians and other experts. He said the project would also likely involve staff from Niagara Region Public Health as the Welland Recreational Waterway is the source of the city’s drinking water.



Ward 2 Coun. David McLeod said sometimes experts are needed and he believed they would be on a project like a beach.



McLeod was one of the councillors who asked to make amendments to Chiocchio’s original motion. He asked that lines be added to include looking at commercial opportunities and to include the project in the 2018 budget for consideration.



“That amendment takes us back four years,” said Chiocchio. “I’m just asking to build a waterpark and beach area … so people can enjoy the water. Once we have the park, the commercial people will build around there.”



McLeod’s amendment was defeated.



Mayor Frank Campion had a problem with the language of the motion and said it was it open-ended and too direct.



“I don’t see it being doable the way it sits. There are timing issues … it’s too specific,” the mayor said as he asked council to waive procedure to rework the motion.



Van Vliet pointed out the mayor had already called the question on the motion and that there was a recorded vote requested. Campion agreed with the councillor and a vote was called.



Voting in favour of the original motion were councillors Pat Chiocchio, Bonnie Fokkens, Mark Carl, John Chiocchio and Tony DiMarco. Opposed were Mary Ann Grimaldi, Leo Van Vliet, Mayor Frank Campion, Jim Larouche, Michael Petrachenko and David McLeod.



Wednesday, Chiocchio said he was disappointed, but added it was “politics.”



“It’s all part of politics, sometimes it’s nice and sometimes it’s not pleasant. It is what it is. I said from the beginning this needed the full support of council and obviously that didn’t happen.”



He was more disappointed for residents than himself.



“The beach would have given residents a claim on the waterway, a place they could go with their friends and family. Not everyone has a pool in their backyard or can afford to head to Nickel Beach (in Port Colborne).



And with the recent success of Welland Floatfest, which saw at least 1,700 people on the banks of the former canal, Chiocchio felt that was all the proof council would need that a beach was wanted and desired by residents.



dajohnson@postmedia.com



Twitter: @DaveJTheTrib