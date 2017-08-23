FORTE: Welcoming monarch butterflies

I enjoy taking long walks along the cottage roads when we visit Port Elgin on the shores of Lake Huron: the ever-evolving panorama of charming cottages, gardens and country lanes is a feast for the eyes.

At this time of the year, I’m on the lookout for monarch butterflies — at one time they would gather along the shores of Lake Huron in great numbers, anticipating their annual migration south. Over the past few years, the butterflies were scarce, but I’m happy to report butterfly sightings were definitely on the upswing this year.

Where do I look for butterflies? Colourful summer gardens with butterfly bush, coneflowers and zinnias are a good start, but roadside ditches, brimming with Joe-Pye weed (Eupatorium) are a better choice — the monarchs flit and flutter along sunny patches of these native plants. It’s also a good choice for the butterflies, they enjoy the shelter of trees and shrubby growth that lines the country roads. If you just slow down, your eye will catch a glimmer of orange here and sense the flutter of wings overhead.

Along the road, I happened upon a large patch of native milkweed labelled ‘Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary’ and stopped to take a better look. Monarch caterpillars were devouring the leaves of several plants and I discovered a green pupa, bearing a golden chain, neatly lined with black — my first chrysalis sighting.

Creating a butterfly way station

A suitable habitat for monarchs must include milkweed plants for the larvae, nectar plants for the adults and enough vegetation to provide shelter for the larvae, pupae and adults. This site should enjoy at least six hours of sunlight per day and be sheltered from strong winds.

Monarch butterflies will only lay their eggs on milkweeds (Asclepias). If you want monarchs you have to provide the host plants. Depending on your garden site, butterfly weed (A. tuberosa), common milkweed (A. syriaca) and swamp milkweed (A. incarnata) will offer a continuous supply of orange or pink flowers throughout the summer months. Native coneflowers, rudbeckia, buttonbush and Joe-Pye weed are wonderful nectar sources for monarch butterflies as well as acting as nectar and host plants for a wide range of other butterflies.

Life cycle

Monarch butterflies go though four stages during one life cycle, and through four generations in one year. The four stages are the egg, the caterpillar (larva), chrysalis and the adult butterfly.

In late winter, the final generation of hibernating monarch butterflies comes out of hibernation to find a mate. Next, they migrate north and east looking for milkweed plants on which to lay their eggs. After about four days, the eggs hatch into baby caterpillars or larvae. The caterpillar will eat the leaves of the milkweed plant until it is fully grown; it will take about two weeks for the caterpillar to mature. Once the caterpillar is fully grown, it will find a place to attach itself so that it can start the process of metamorphosis. It will attach itself to a stem or a leaf using silk and transform into a chrysalis.

Within the leaf-coloured chrysalis, the caterpillar undergoes a remarkable transformation, called metamorphosis. Within 10 days, a monarch butterfly will emerge from the pupa and fly away.

Monarch butterflies leave the milkweed patch and feeds on the nectar of flowers such as Joe-Pye weed, echinacea, zinnia, salvia, garden phlox, mallow, ironweed, sedum, buttonbush, butterfly weed and blue mist spirea. This generation will live for two to six weeks and lay eggs for the second generation.

The second generation is born in May and June, and the third generation in July and August. These monarch butterflies will go through exactly the same four stage life cycle as the first generation did, and living for two to six weeks.

The pattern changes for the fourth generation of monarch butterflies. Born in September and October, this generation has a much longer life span: it will migrate to a warmer climate, such as Mexico or California and live for six to eight months until it is time to return home and start the process over again.

Did you know?

Monarch butterflies shed their skin (molt) some five times before they reach the pupa stage. The caterpillar may eat its shed skin in four of its five molts in stages known as ‘instar’. In the fifth instar, 10 to 12 hours before shedding its skin, for the fifth and last time, the monarch caterpillar spins a silk from which it will hang. The pupa skin hardens into a protective covering for the evolving butterfly inside the casing.

Depending on the weather, the caterpillar stage can last from nine to 14 days. Caterpillars are voracious eaters, they can consume an entire milkweed leaf in less than five minutes. They gain about 2,700 times their original weight and excrete an abundant quantity of ‘frass’ (waste).

The male monarch butterfly has a distinct black spot on each of its hind wings. The female has no such spot.

The monarch butterfly has wingspan of 10 centimetres and can fly at speeds ranging from 19 to 40 km/h. Like migrating birds, monarch butterflies use updrafts of warm air known as thermals to glide as they migrate, helping them to preserve energy as they cross the Great Lakes and travel to central Mexico.

Monarch butterflies are attracted by both the colour and fragrance of their favourite flowers.

Monarchs use their eyes to locate flowers, their antennas to smell the nectar, and minute receptors on their feet called ‘tarsi’ to taste sweet substances. Adult monarchs feed on nectar and water with a tube called a proboscis that coils under their head when not in use.

As the monarch caterpillars ingest the milkweed leaves, they store a poisonous substance called cardiac glycosides in their system. This toxic substance protects the butterflies against predators such as lizards, birds and frogs.

— Theresa Forte is a local garden writer, photographer and speaker. You can reach her by calling 905-351-7540 or by email at theresa_forte@sympatico.ca.

For more information

www.MonarchWatch.org

Bringing Nature Home, by Douglas Tallamy

Monarch butterfly life cycle and facts courtesy of www.learnaboutnature.com