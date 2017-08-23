Vacant council seat to be filled

Welland councillors will appoint someone to fill the Ward 5 seat left vacant by the death of Rocky Letourneau earlier this year.



Council made the decision Tuesday after it was left with two choices, appoint someone to the position until the next municipal election or hold a byelection.



Ward 1 Coun. Mary Ann Grimaldi put forward a motion to appoint someone to replace Letourneau, who died on Thursday, June 22 at age 61. His seat was declared vacant on July 25.



“I agree with councillor Grimaldi. The cost of a byelection would be $57,000 and not take place until November,” said Ward 4 Coun. Pat Chiocchio, adding the person wouldn’t be at the council table until January 2018.



A byelection would have seen nominations accepted starting September 20, ending November 17, with voting taking place Tuesday, January 2, 2018.



Ward 2 Coun. David McLeod asked whether a byelection should be held, given that by the end of the month, both Ward 5 council seats will be vacant.



The second seat is held by Michael Petrachenko, who announced Tuesday he would resigning at the end of the month,



“Can both seats be on the same ballot?” McLeod asked.



After being told it was possible, the councillor said a byelection was the best option to fill the two seats, letting residents in the ward decide who they want to represent them.



“I’m not avoiding the pick,” McLeod said, adding democracy is not the least expensive form of government and the cost of the byelection was not an issue for him.



Ward 3 Coun. John Chiocchio said the democracy says the residents of the ward should choose their representative.



“I’m not sure it’s up to us as individuals to decide who represents Ward 5. I don’t like the fact we’d have to spend money, but to be fair to the residents and Letoruneau, a byelection is the best way to go,” he said.



Petrachenko said councillors were elected to represent everyone in the city, not just their wards.



“To me, that’s what we’re here for. There’s just a little more than a year left in the term and the Municipal Act states council has a choice,” he said, adding he was in favour of appointing someone to fill Letourneau’s seat. “I think we are knowledgeable enough.”



Council will have to appoint someone who is “18 years old; a Canadian citizen; a resident or owner or tenant of land or spouse thereof, within the City of Welland,” at its September 19 meeting.



