Expos earn bragging rights in Niagara baseball

If you have an eye for the ball, you already know the playoffs are in full swing in the Niagara District Baseball Association senior men’s league.

This week, we wrap in a style more fitting to the post-season atmosphere. Throw the regular season out the window, because all that matters is the here and now.

Even after three-and-a-half months and 24 games played, a three-way tie for first place arose with the Chiefs, Expos and Cannons having lost six games apiece.

The regular season in the eight-team division, concluded on Monday night when the Chiefs dropped an 11-10 decision to the Falcons Juniors and let go of what would have been the 2017 NDBA pennant.

As a result, the Expos (1) won head-to-head results with the Cannons and Chiefs and gave them the edge — they were awarded the first-round bye and bragging rights as regular-season champions.

The Cannons (2) went head-to-head with the Chiefs and earned the right to play the Fantoms (7) in round one. The Cannons played host to Thorold on Wednesday and cruised to 12-2 win to take game one.

Cannons will look to take the series on Sunday at McMillan Park with ace pitcher Cam Hall starting against veteran left-hander Luke Edwards on the mound for Thorold.

The Chiefs (3) opened their post-season with an 11-1 victory over the Cobras (6) on Wednesday night and will continue their best-of-three with St. Catharines Saturday night at George Taylor Field with the sweep on deck.

The Cobras had their best stretch of the year in August when they won two of their four games. They lost all three meetings with the Chiefs in the regular season, two of which were by a single run.

The Thorns (4) who were already locked in with the Alliance (5) played game two of their series on Wednesday night and the series has proven to be the closest so far.

The teams got started on Monday night at Welland Stadium on a night that saw the home team take a 5-4 decision in game one. Riding into game two, the Alliance played tough with their season hanging in the balance and answered with a 5-4 win of their own.

That series will conclude on Saturday when the Thorns play host to the Alliance and the winner advances to round two and a date with the patiently-waiting Niagara Falls Expos.

Cannons sound off for 12 runs and take 1-0 series lead

The Fort Erie Cannons defeated the Thorold Fantoms 12-2 on Wednesday night, capped by a Matt Pine grand slam in the final frame of the first game of the series.

“It feels great to square one up with a couple guys on base,” said Pine wearing the golden helmet as symbol of the team’s first star.

Fort Erie settled in behind starting pitcher Ryan Soltesz, who was dominant over his five innings to pick up the win. He was charged with two earned runs, four hits, one walk and struck out six to give his team a 1-0 advantage in the series.

Pine and first baseman Pat Giampaolo drove in a combined seven runs, in a game that saw every starter collect at least one hit.

The Cannons needed just six innings to score their 12 runs and beat the visiting Fantoms via the league’s 10-run mercy rule. Pine led the team with 4 RBIs, all of which in the sixth inning off Thorold reliever Russ McKeown.

“A lot of guys were good tonight. Our pitchers were fantastic, the whole team was good and everybody hit,” said Pine. “It’s good to get on a roll going into the playoffs and OBAs coming up next weekend so obviously it’s good to get the boys going.”

The door opened for the Cannons when Fantoms starting pitcher Jake Maxwell was taken out of the game after the fifth inning. McKeown would relieve the southpaw in the sixth and allow six runs, (including the Pine grand slam) sending the fans home early. Maxwell, however, was steady and gave up five earned runs, seven hits, four walks with four strikeouts. The lefty kept his team in it for most of the game, but was ultimately given the loss.

“Maxwell is one of the good pitchers we have … I think he got squeezed a bit. But, it is what it is,” said Fantoms manager Carmine Ciolfi. “I thought he pitched a good game. We wanted to keep him to 100 so we could save him. His arm is going to be sore tomorrow, but we wanted to keep him fresh for the OBAs.”

Maxwell kept his team in the game and let his two offensive stars shine bright in game one. Dan Boekestyn, 3-for-3 and Kevin Hastie, 1-for-3 did all the damage for Thorold. Boekestyn would score both runs off the bat of Hastie in the second and fourth innings. McKeown, 1-for-3 would add a single in the third to round out the offense for the Fantoms.

“They got the hits, we didn’t,” Ciolfi said. “We didn’t make any errors until the sixth and we played solid baseball we just couldn’t hit the ball tonight. The score is not indicative of the game, we played a good defensive game all the way.”

Despite their best efforts defensively, the Fantoms could not handle the offence of the Cannons.

“Thorold is very resilient. They battle hard and they’re one or two players away from being in the middle of the pack in this league,” said Cannons first baseman Pat Giampaolo. “I think with the depth on our team and because our lineup has been different every game, having that depth and being able to rely on guys coming from the bench is what keeps our runs there.”

The Cannons used all their depth on Wednesday to say the least. Relief pitcher Geordan Dennahower came off the bench in the sixth and struck out three batters while giving up a single in the process.

On offence, credit Serge Gervais, 2-for-2; Giampaolo; 2-for-2; Steve Oleniuk, 1-for-3; Kris Hodges, 1-for-3; Adam Fowler, 1-for-3; Biggins, 1-for-3; Pine, 1-for-4; Robin Kellar, 1-for-4; Josh Bessems, 1-for-4 with hits on the night.

On deck this week

Following are the upcoming games in the Niagara District Baseball Association senior men’s division. Admission to all games is free.

Saturday: Merritton Alliance at Rose City Thorns, 7 p.m., Welland Stadium (Game 3); Welland Chiefs at St. Catharines Cobras, 7:30 p.m., George Taylor Field (Game 2).

Sunday: Fort Erie Cannons at Thorold Fantoms, 7:30 p.m., McMillan Park (Game 2).

Monday: Thorold Fantoms at Fort Erie Cannons, 8 p.m., Oakes Park (FE) (Game 3 if necessary).

• date and time for Game 3 between the Chiefs and Cobras was unavailable at press time