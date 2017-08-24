Moonlight Masquerade at museum

Knowing the night sky, phases of the moon and celestial navigation will be a big help for those that take on an escape room at Moonlight Masquerade at Port Colborne Historical and Marine Museum next week.



Moonlight Masquerade is part of Museums of Niagara Association First Fridays events held at museums, eight this year, across the region.



In its third year, the events, held on the first Friday of each month, mix the Smokin’ Buddha’s signature food-truck fare, drinks and live entertainment alongside the rich historical spaces and collections of Niagara’s museums in order to transform the spaces into a vibrant hub for social activity for local adults.



Abbey Stansfield, the museum’s education programmer, said the escape room will consist of four different puzzles people will have to solve in order to get out. The escape room will be inside the museum’s school house.



“The puzzles are based on navigating by the stars, to play on our marine heritage,” she said.



Those who work their way through the room get a prize at the end.



The event gets underway at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 and will also feature a scavenger hunt through the museum gallery, three different photo booth stations and live music by Moonfox.



The Scavenger Hunt will take place in the main gallery, currently hosting the museum’s Photography 150 exhibit.



Guests will be required to closely examine different pictures and artifacts throughout the exhibit in order to answer prompted questions.



Stansfield and Michelle Mason, the museum’s assistant curator, those coming to Moonlight Masquerade are encouraged to come wearing a mask. Those that do will receive a ballot to win a prize.



Mason said there will be a mask-making station set up for those who don’t have their own mask.



“It’s going to be a magical night,” said Mason



Tickets can be purchased online at firstfridaysniagara.ca or at the museum, 280 King St., Port Colborne.