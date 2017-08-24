Police assist Long Beach windsurfer

Niagara Regional Police received a call from a concerned citizen on Wednesday at about 4:25 p.m. about a windsurfer and a kiteboarder floating on the water near the Long Beach Conservation Area for a prolonged period of time.

Police said the citizen was concerned because of strong winds and storm conditions. When the NRP and members of its marine security enforcement team responded to the scene, the kiteboarder had made it to shore without assistance. The wind surfer was located and police assisted by towing him to shore.

Police said both people were properly equipped to be in the water and required no medical attention.

Police remind the public to be aware of changing weather conditions and to always have proper equipment on the water.