Rogers Hometown Hockey coming to Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls will be part of the 2017-2018 Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour.

It was revealed Thursday morning that the Honeymoon Capital will be the first of 24 stops this season.

The two-day celebration of hockey takes place every Saturday and Sunday, this year beginning Oct. 7 and 8 at Niagara Parks’ Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls.

It is open to fans of all ages, free of charge.

Each week features special guests, musical acts and concludes with an outdoor viewing party of the Sportsnet broadcast.

Hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Stone will be on site to tee up each weekend’s matchup, with the Montreal Canadiens at the New York Rangers being aired nationally on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW at 6:30 p.m. when the tour hits Niagara Falls Oct. 8.

“Niagara Falls is the perfect choice to start another season-long journey exploring Canada’s hockey heritage,” said MacLean.

“With a rich hockey culture in the region, Niagara offers a waterfall of stories for us to tell. This tour is about discovering all the ways that hockey is woven into the fabric of our nation, and these opening communities will set the stage for a phenomenal season of doing just that.”

Haliburton Highlands, Ont., Charlottetown, P.E.I., and Truro, N.S. will follow Niagara Falls in October.

“I cannot wait to hit the road in October for another year of Rogers Hometown Hockey,” said Stone.

“These first four communities represent the start of another coast-to-coast exploration of not only hockey hockey unites us as Canadians, but also how beautiful every part of our country is. I’m ready to get the show started.”

Full festival details for each of the 24 stops will be announced at a later date.

