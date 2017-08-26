Food festival and night market coming to Falls

The first annual Niagara Falls Night Market and International Food Festival is scheduled to take place during Labour Day weekend.

The event was created by the same creators as Toronto's popular Ford Waterfront Night Market and will transform a large outdoor space on Sept. 2 and 3 between 2 and 11 p.m.

The event, to be held at L8 Niagara Fairgrounds at 13030 Lundy’s Lane, will feature a large selection of food and art vendors, fashion shows, live music, buskers and a kids zone.

The event will be free to attend, with regular shuttles running from Canada One Factory Outlet Mall, Clifton Hill and The Sundowner every 20 minutes.

Organizers said visitors will enjoy the outdoors as they dine on a selection of Pan-Asian and international vendors from all spectrums of the world in the food midway.

There will also be concerts throughout the day featuring local Canadian artists, as well as artists from around the world.

A fully licensed beer garden will also be on site.

And once the sun sets, the party will not be over, said organizers.

A Full Moon Party ticketed concert, produced by All Bros Entertainment, will feature local as well as international artists from Asia and Europe.

DJs will be from Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Korea, the United Kingdom, Mexico, United States, Germany, France and more.