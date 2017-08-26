HEROD: Going overboard on the welcome thing

St. Catharines has a downtown problem.

Perhaps, I should be more specific.

It has too many gateways.

Granted, there could be worse worries. But it’s a concern all the same.

Think about all the welcome-to-the-downtown signature entrees.

There’s The Rockpile at the corner of St. Paul and Ontario streets; the fancy new Burgoyne Bridge; the sign at St. Paul and Louth streets promoting entry to the urban-centre wine route; and, well, let’s throw in Gerry the Giraffe at St. Paul and Vansickle Road, too.

Four of them, for crying out loud!

I’m only counting entry points from the west. Until the goofball intersection at the east end of St. Paul gets a complete two-way-traffic makeover, access from that side of town doesn’t count.

Anyway, it’s time to end the confusion and select an official gateway.

First, though, a history of the aforementioned four and an examination of their merits.

The Rockpile

Date of opening: 1987

Cost: $200,000

Positives: Distinctive obelisks; effective use of escarpment stone; high-profile intersection; has 30 years of history.

Negatives: Not particularly visible; lost in its setting; has a gravel parking lot as its closest neighbour; subject of ridicule for most of its existence.

Assessment: Still searching for love after all these years.

Wine Route sign

Date of opening: 2014

Cost: $80,000 (including landscaping)

Positives: Good street presence; nicely landscaped; effective message about St. Catharines being the urban centre of the wine route; across from a Tim Hortons.

Negatives: Next to a gas station; wine route visitors may not like the idea of having to go through an urban centre to get to wineries; has led unsuspecting visitors into non-stop St. Paul Street road construction the past few years; across from a Tim Hortons.

Assessment: Until downtown St. Catharines gets some kind of prominent wine-related store, the sign might be considered fake news.

New Burgoyne Bridge

Date of opening: 2017

Cost: $93 million

Positives: Distinctive arch; nicely landscaped; pedestrian-friendly; cycling friendly; will eventually have banners welcoming people to the downtown; nicely lit up at night.

Negatives: Cost $93 million.

Assessment: Terrific entry point to the downtown. A true signature structure. However, it likely will take Niagara residents, a mostly unforgiving lot, 30 or 40 years to get over the price.

Gerry the Giraffe

Date of opening: Brought to Niagara in 1973; at its current location for more than 30 years, on and off; more or less a permanent fixture since the early 1990s.

Cost: Priceless.

Positives:

Negatives: Uh, it’s a giraffe made out of old car bumpers that sits on top of a welding shop.

Assessment: Sorry about leaving the positives category empty; Gerry is an iconic St. Catharines figure; kind of like Mr. Grape; however, it’s too far from the downtown to really be considered a gateway. But it remains valuable as a downtown guidepost, as in: “When you get to the metal giraffe, just keep going another a kilometre or two.”

Wow. Pretty difficult choice, huh?

But I’ve got to go with the bridge.

All’s not lost for the others, though.

Perhaps one of The Rockpile’s obelisks could be moved closer to the bridge. A banner on the bridge could promote the wine route.

And Gerry could be placed atop the arch!

Just a thought.

