Phase 2 of Victoria Avenue work approved
At its meeting Tuesday, Niagara Falls city council awarded a $6.8-million contract for phase two of the Victoria Avenue reconstruction and streetscaping project. Phase two covers Victoria Avenue between Clifton Hill/Centre Street to Clark Avenue/Ellen Avenue. (RAY SPITERI/NIAGARA FALLS REVIEW/POSTMEDIA NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Related Stories
A section of Victoria Avenue will undergo a $6.8-million road reconstruction and streetscaping.
Niagara Falls city council awarded the contract to Rankin Construction during its recent meeting.
The second of a proposed five-phase plan will include full road reconstruction and decorative streetscaping on Victoria Avenue from the limit of phase one, approximately 10 metres north/east of Centre Street and up to and including the intersection of Clark Avenue/Ellen Avenue.
The project is a partnership between the municipality and the Victoria Centre Business Improvement Association.
The BIA contributed $300,000 towards the $3.8-million first phase, and will contribute another $300,000 for phase two.