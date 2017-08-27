Snacks n' Sneakers a hit in Falls

Shoes, backpacks and healthy snacks were recently provided to 300 children in need in Niagara Falls.

For the first time, Project SHARE participated in the Canadian Tire Financial Services Jump Start Snacks n’ Sneakers Day.

This year, the program has grown to support five community partners — Project SHARE; Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold; The Hope Centre; Community Care of West Niagara; and Port Cares.

“In the past, we’ve always run a back to school program, but its been sort of just whatever we’ve received from donations that we’ve distributed, so it wasn’t a real, formal program,” said Pam Sharp, community development co-ordinator for Project SHARE.

“This year, with their support (Canadian Tire), we were able to get our clients registered ahead of time — kind of like we do for our Christmas program, and then we have a pick-up dat (Wednesday) where they came in and got their shoes and backpack and snacks.”

Sharp said to control the volume of children, and avoid long waits, clients were given a time to come and pick up their items.

“We will continue to distribute now without appointments (until school starts and supplies last),” she said.

“Just as people come in for other services, our in-take workers are asking them: ‘Have you received back to school help yet?’ and we’ll do our best to make sure that they get the shoes and backpacks and that kind of stuff.”

Sharp said the sneakers were provided by Canadian Tire Financial Services, while backpacks were able to be filled with healthy school snacks thanks to generous donors in the community.

“Each child got a nice, new pair of shoes, and a backback filled with some healthy food that’s going to help fuel their learning this year.”

She said it’s an important program, as clients continue to struggle to pay for life’s necessities.

“Then you add in the expense of back to school, and now they have to have indoor and outdoor shoes, and trying to provide them with a new backpack and things like that — it is an added expense, especially if you have more than one child, that grows even more so.”

Sharp said it was “really amazing” to see the reaction of children who received items.

“We saw some kids who were just so over the moon when they got their new shoes and their new backpacks. They may not have had that without us, so it was really amazing. This was our first year, and it was very smooth and really well received, so we definitely will look forward to continuing this program moving forward.”

To support the program, VIP Fallsview Events hosted a five-course dinner and stand-up comedy show Thursday. Each ticket provided one backpack filled with school supplies to a local child.

The program was a massive hit in St. Catharines, as almost 1,300 kids will go back to school fully equipped to learn this September.

It was so popular some people slept in their cars to line up early for first selection, said program volunteers.

Over the years, the Snacks n’ Sneakers program has helped thousands of children from kindergarten to Grade 12.

