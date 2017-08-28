Woman concerned after being bitten by dog

Lynda Sellen’s leg is still sore and swollen more than two weeks after a large dog resembling a pitbull sank its teeth into her thigh.

The 60-year-old woman remains concerned about the safety of others in her north St. Catharines neighbourhood, since the brindle-coated dog that bit her has not been located.

Sellen said the attack occurred on Aug. 11 as she walked through an opening in a fence near her home, on her way to a convenience store at the corner of Lakeport and Linwell roads.

As she walked through the fence, she saw two young boys with an older woman walking the dog on a leash.

“The little boy was cute and when he came running up, I waved,” she said. “The minute I put my hand up, the dog kind of (lunged).”

As blood began pouring down Sellen’s leg, she said the woman “kept saying, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry. He has had his shots.’”

“I was in shock,” Sellen said. “I’ve never been bit by a dog before, especially a big dog like that. It was almost like a pitbull. It had dark reddish fur with black markings.”

Sellen limped into the convenience store to borrow a pen and paper to record the dog owner’s information. But by the time she returned from the store, the dog and its owner were gone.

Normally, Niagara’s public health department would order a 10-day quarantine of the dog to ensure it is rabies-free, while also verifying that it has been vaccinated. But that was impossible in this case.

Sellen’s husband, Allen, contacted veterinary clinics, Lincoln County Humane Society and other organizations, fruitlessly hoping to track down the dog’s owners.

He said the organizations he contacted were “sympathetic to the cause,” but trying to track down a dog owner through a description of the animal ended in frustration.

“We still can’t find the dog,” Sellen said.

“If a person gets bit, what’s the recourse?” her husband asked. “If the dog is licensed, you’d think we should be able to find it?”

Humane society executive director Kevin Strooband said animal control officers have dealt with several dog bite incidents recently, including a severe attack that occurred on Sunday.

While the Rottweiler-cross involved in Sunday’s attack is now in quarantine at the shelter, he said there isn’t much that can be done if the location of the dog is unknown.

“We act when we can, but if we don’t have the owner it makes it frustrating for everybody — the Niagara public health unit, especially the victim, and us,” he said.

After visiting a local medical clinic to have her injury treated, Sellen received a letter from the health department last week advising her that “anti-rabies vaccine should be administered, as a precautionary measure, if the animal cannot be found.”

Strooband said it’s relatively rare for dogs to pass rabies to humans, but it’s better to take precautions since rabies is fatal.

“Rabies is preventable, but there is no cure,” he said. “If you get it, you will die.”

Sellen promptly followed the health department’s advice, receiving her seventh and final vaccine injection this week.

Despite the attack, she suspects the dog might not have been acting maliciously.

“I think it was just protecting the kids — the little boy,” she said. “That’s what I was thinking.”

Still, she and her husband remain concerned that the dog could pose a danger to others.

And they’re warning other people living in their neighbourhood, hoping to prevent it from happening again.

