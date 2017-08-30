Art emporium a boost for St. Mark’s church

Kris Dube

Special to the Advance

The rectory of St. Mark’s Anglican Church in Niagara-on-the-Lake will be a place to worship the talents of local artists this weekend.

Friday to Sunday, an art emporium will display more than 80 pieces of art, including oils, acrylics, lithography, photography, and Shaw Festival costume sketches.

One of many events the church hosts throughout the year, the art sale will be a fundraiser for heritage buildings on the 225-year-old site, along with the work the parish does in the community.

Every piece has been donated by artists or estates and has been professionally curated and priced with help from Jeffrey Joyner of Joyner/Waddington Art Auctioneers of Toronto. About one-third of the artists are local, with prices beginning at $25 and topping $1,000.

This is a new event - not to be confused with the Christmas Emporium - and follows the cherry festival the church hosted in July.

At the upcoming emporium, work will be shown in the style of the Royal Academy in London, England, says Don MacLeod, one of the organizers.

“The walls are just covered in art from ceiling to floor. It’s going to be a very interesting event.”

The show runs 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, with light summer refreshments served.

The church is at 41 Byron Street.