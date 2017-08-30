Letters to the editor

Our readers write about Justin Trudeau's warm fuzzies and concern about Canada's preparedness for a North Korean attack.

Electorate more concerned about warm fuzzies than good government

Re. Trudeau’s budget fails to balance itself.

It seems the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Those of us old enough to have experienced his father as prime minister remember a colourful statesman, but an abysmally bad financial manager.

Could this be the product of an elite upbringing where money was never a problem?

The real concern, however, is a voting electorate which seems more interested in Justin Trudeau’s warm and fuzzy messages than a well-run government.

Our great-grandchildren will not feel so warm and fuzzy when they are handed the bill.

Dan Wheeler

Niagara Falls

Is Canada prepared for a North Korean attack?

You finished your shift at work late. Your home is off the Pacific Coast in Japan. You work at a nice company on Japan’s northern Hokkaido island. You are chilling out sitting in your backyard. You are enjoying an imported beer.

You look up and you see what appears to be a shooting star. You later find out that North Korea had launched over Japan a “test” missile. After this man-made shooting star goes by, you begin to wonder: “Are the United Nations countries prepared? If your country Japan, is on alert, why did they not shoot it down? Are we having doubts about their preparedness for such an attack?

Are you having doubts about Canada’s reliance on U.S. military readiness.

We have seen over the years, our government buy useless to be scrapped submarines from her Royal Majesty’s military. Their best position has been in dry dock if they can get there without hitting anything.

What about the U.S. navy? Since January of this year, four ships have had serious collisions with large boats, fishing boats and in Tokyo Harbour. The “take evasive action” on U.S naval ships seems to not be part of their early warning system.

As I sarcastically mock them, but thank them for their protection of our freedom, I ask one question of our prime minister: What is our military preparedness for such a missile attack?

Is our early warning system more efficient than those used by U.S. naval ships. Do we have any counter-military equipment to also “test” against such an attack?

The saying “we stand on guard for thee” — where is that person?

Ron St. Louis

Welland