It’s a reunion, of sorts, for people who grew up in the Merritton area.

The Community Days Festival that has been a late summer staple for the St. Catharines community for decades never fails to bring people back to the neighbourhood where they grew up, says Merritton Lions Club president Douglas Schroeder.

“Most people come back. They’ve either grown up here or been involved, somewhat,” he says.

The four-day festival at Merritton Community Centre, 7 Park Ave., starts at 5 p.m. Friday with a new event called the Merritton Jersey Reunion. People are encouraged to wear jerseys from neighbourhood sports teams or schools.

“It’s the big kickoff — get your jerseys out,” Schroeder says, adding he expects to see a lot of Merritton High School jerseys during the event.

Robert Townsend Amusements Midway and Games will be at the festival throughout the weekend. The midway is open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Schroeder says there are discount tickets available throughout the festival, but unlimited ride bracelets are available for use Saturday noon to 6 p.m. Bracelets cost $20 if purchased before Friday, or $25 afterwards.

A highlight of the festival is the eighth annual fireworks display planned for dusk on Sunday.

The Merritton Labour Day Parade takes place Monday starting at 11 a.m., with marching bands, floats, clowns, political leaders and labour organizations.

Parade chairman Jeff White says he’s expecting at least 55 entries in 71st annual parade, travelling a three-kilometre route from the Pen Centre to Merritton Community Centre.

White says the number of entries could grow, because he will continue to accept entries right up until the parade is about to start. He says the spectacle never fails to bring thousands of spectators to the area.

