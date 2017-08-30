Record enrolment at Niagara College

Niagara's post-secondary institutions are welcoming thousands of new and returning students this weekend.

Niagara College will welcome more than 10,000 students — the largest enrolment the college has seen yet.

“All of us at Niagara College are excited to welcome our largest-ever intake of students,” college president Dan Patterson said in a news release.

“Students from around the world have been drawn to Niagara by our unique approach to applied learning, and we look forward to providing them with a great start to their college experience.”

About half the incoming students at Niagara College are entering their first year of post-secondary education.

Brock University is preparing to welcome thousands of students this weekend as well, when returning Badgers arrive along with newcomers to the school.

The university is expecting to welcome 2,400 students, mostly in their first year at the university, who will be living in student residences at the St. Catharines campus for the months to come.

At Brock, the majority of its new students are expected to move in on Sunday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m, and a small army of volunteers will be at the university Sunday to co-ordinate the arrival of the students as the find their way to their rooms in the 100 per cent sold-out student residence buildings.

In a media release, Brock director of residences Jamie Fleming called Move-In Day a “well-oiled machine,” perfected over years of being “tweaked and fine-tuned.”

“Every year we review and debrief and evaluate things that we should change for the next year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Niagara College has organized a week of activities to welcome its students to the community.

Lesley Calvin, a manager with the college’s student services departments, said orientation week activities are designed to provide incoming students with “the tools and information they need for a successful transition into college life.”

“In addition to providing relevant and engaging programming for them, we want to make sure they have fun and start building connections to their academic programs, campus staff, and their new peers,” Calvin said.

Students staying in on-campus residences are expected to arrive Saturday, and activities will continue throughout the week at both the Welland and Niagara-on-the-Lake campuses.

A highlight of activities is the college’s inaugural carnival and vendor fair, running 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 8, at the Welland campus. The event will feature carnival rides, obstacle courses, food, prizes and vendors.