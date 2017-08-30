St. Davids celebrates heritage

Jennifer Chornley

Special to the Advance

‘Celebrating our Heritage – Shaping our Future’ is the focus of the St. Davids Ratepayers Association, so what better to display this motto than to host an annual Heritage Day.

Heritage Day committee chair Al Steip says the event brings the community together in many ways, through business support and by uniting and educating residents in the area’s rich history.

“Historically, (the area) was an important hub in Upper Canada. It was the Capital of Upper Canada in 1812 after the burning of York (Toronto) as well as at various times headquarters for the British army in Upper Canada and all of Canada,” said Steip.

From 1782 to 1812, St. Davids grew to become an important milling centre on Four Mile Creek. There were four gristmills, a sawmill, a tannery, shoe, soap, candle and barrel factories, as well as two churches, a school and 30 to 40 homes. At that time, it was larger than either Niagara Falls or St. Catharines.

It was also brewing roots for modern-day Sleeman Breweries that was first established as Stamford Spring Brewery in 1836 by John H. Sleeman, until he moved to Guelph in 1847, added Steip.

“The newly developed neighbourhoods such as Cannery Park have helped seed growth in the St. Davids community,” he said.

“We have many people who moved from larger centres such as Toronto, therefore, it’s very important to involve our new neighbours by piquing their interest of the community’s rich history.”

It’s also important for newcomers to see how residents care about the future development, he said.

“I personally, believe that community events like our Heritage Day are a valuable asset to educating our future generations about local history and the roots this community grew from.”

This year’s event will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St Davids Lions Club Park on York Road, east of Four Mile Creek Road.

Steip isn’t new to organizing the Heritage Day. When the event was first established in 2003, he was a carpenter demonstrator. The event was sidetracked for a few years due to volunteer inability, however when he became president of the organization three years ago, he and other members revived the event.

“This year’s Heritage Day promises to be even better than last year’s spectacular success. There will be lots of historical and educational elements in this free family-friend event,” he said.

The event will begin with the presence of local dignitaries, the Fort George Fife and Drum Corps and a First Nations opening led by a Native spiritual leader.

“One unique fact about St. Davids is that the Niagara Historical Society and Museum has documentation that the Native community established roots here more than 10,000 years ago,” Steip stated.

The event will have plenty of demonstrators including a potter, wood turner, blacksmith, carpenter and stone carver.

New for this year will be members from the Niagara Handweavers and Spinners doing a spinning display. The Old Tyme Fiddlers are providing live entertainment 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There will also be historical displays including one depicting the Black history of Niagara, First World War re-enactors marching and shooting a cannon, and guided walking tours of St Davids to visit historic properties and learn of their significance at 11:15 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For the nature enthusiasts, local environmentalist Owen Bjorgan will be doing a presentation on the unique natural area.

Also, the Canada 150 Confederation Celebration stage will be set up for the musical revue to engage history lovers between 12:30 and 2 p.m.

Steip says he’s grateful for the support from local businesses and organizations that have contributed to the silent auction, event promotion and display set-up.

“The Niagara Historical Society and Museum is assisting with the displays and major sponsorship, while the Canada 150 stage show is providing marketing support to spread the word. They are key to ensuring the event is a success this year.”