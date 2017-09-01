Section of Drummond Road closed

A motor-vehicle collision in Niagara Falls has led to the closure of a portion of Drummond Road.

Niagara Regional Police said a single vehicle collided with a hydro pole in the area of Drummond Road, between Sidney Street and Scott Street.

Emergency crews responded to the scene.

No injuries were sustained in the collision.

Police said Drummond Road, between Sidney Street and Scott Street, will be closed for several hours while hydro crews work in the area.