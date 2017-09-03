Police seeking man who assaulted woman in Falls

Niagara Regional Police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who assaulted a 54-year-old woman in Niagara Falls early Saturday morning.

Police say the woman was walking in the area of Main Street and Culp Street towards Drummond Road between 2:30 and 3 a.m. when an unknown male approached and assaulted her.

He is described as black, about 5'9” tall with a thin build and shoulder length hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a black design, blue jeans and red bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 905-688-4111, ext. 5100.