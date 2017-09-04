Niagara Generals tyke team edged by Cambridge

Niagara Generals tykes lost a hard-fought football battle to the Cambridge Lions, 43 to 32 at Kiwanis Field in St. Catharines Saturday.

The Generals, behind for most of the game, managed to take the lead 32-31 in the fourth quarter only to be overpowered at the end.

Dhari Williams scored four touchdowns, Hunter Gray had one touchdown and David VanSoelen kicked two converts for the Generals.

The atom Generals fell to the Hamilton Jr. Tiger-Cats 54 to 6. Braiden Genst scored the Generals only touchdown, Lucas Pannucci had one interception and the head coach singled out Austin Macrae for his outstanding effort in a losing cause.

The peewee General also lost to the Hamilton Jr. Tiger-Cats 51- 0.

“With a good week at practice we were hopeful of a much better result, however the Hamilton Jr Tiger-Cats were too much for us,” peewee coach Jim Storin said. “With costly turnovers and missed assignments it made our day a long one. That said there were some bright points that we saw that we can build in going forward in an effort to get our team moving in the winning direction.”