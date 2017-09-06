Canada’s national summer game will be on display, free of charge, Saturday in St. Catharines.

For the second year in a row the Brock University men’s and women’s field lacrosse teams will host Six Nations in a pair of exhibition games.

Action at Alumni Field gets underway with the women’s game at 10 a.m. followed by the men’s game at noon.

Collaboration betweem Brock’s Aboriginal Student Services and the university’s athletic department set the stage for the exhibition games.

“It is important that we involve the aboriginal community in events to promote university education to our aboriginal youth,” Sandra Wong, aboriginal academic support program co-ordinator, said. “This event is a great opportunity to showcase the talent of the participants and promote Brock Sports to prospective students bridging sports and academics.”

Assistant athletic director Chris Critelli called in a win-win situation.

“Not only is it great competition for our teams, but also a fabulous partnership that we have built with the indigenous community.”

Friendlies against Six Nations will be the second of three weekend games for the Badgers. The Brock men visit the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks Friday night in Wateroo and the Laurentian Voyaguers Sunday in Sudbury, while the Brock women host the Western Mustangs and Guelph Gryphons in a doubleheader at 10:15 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., respectively, Sunday.

RiverHawks warm up with home-and-home series

The Niagara RiverHawks aren’t wasting any time spreading their wings preparing for the 2017-18 Provincial Junior Hockey League season.

Though the Niagara Falls-based club didn’t open training camp until Tuesday night, it has already scheduled exhibition games against the Grimsby Peach Kings.

Game 1 is Friday at Gale Centre where faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Action shifts to Grimsby Peach King Centre for Tuesday’s puck drop, also at 7:30 p.m.

Niagara opens the regular season on the road with a 7:30 p.m. game Wednesday, Sept. 20, against the Glanbrook Rangers.

Home opener for the RiverHawks is 7:30 the following night versus the Simcoe Storm.

Motorcycle racing enters final lap of 2017

Riders, start your engines. For the final time.

Weather permitting, the 2017 motorcycle racing season will wrap up Saturday night at Welland County Speedway.

Full-throttle action is expected in all racing classes, including the youth and flat-track divisions.

“The Fall Classic has always been a popular night for us,” Welland County Motorcycle Club lifetime member Wes Pierce said on behalf of the track.

“Everybody wants to see one last show.”

With fall approaching, all times have been moved up an hour. Gates will open at 4 p.m., practice starts at 5 p.m. with racing getting underway at 6 p.m.

“It’s not like our other programs, it gets dark earlier at this time of year.”

All nine other races this year were run between May 27 and July 29.

Welland County Speedway, formerly Niagara Motorcycle Raceway, is located on Netherby Road, east of Highway 140, in Welland.

– Bernd Franke, Postmedia News