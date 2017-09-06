Re: review of The Little Hours, Tuesday, Aug. 29. (Movie shown at PAC this week)

I was dumbfounded at this reviewer’s attempt to give credence to the artless, foul piece of garbage called The Little Hours.

We went to the Film House at PAC on Wednesday, to see the movie Strangers on the Earth. It’s a beautiful, well done film about the Camino de Santiago, and documents a young man’s travels with his cello, which he played in churches along the way, on the 2,000-year-old path of pilgrimage, from France to Spain.

I would guess that most of the audience was probably religious, or looking for some kind of spiritual content in this film. We were very pleased with the presentation.

However, before we got to see the Camino movie, we sat in shocked dismay as we were bombarded with the preview of the disgusting, pornographic film The Little Hours.

We had to listen to the demeaning song throughout the trailer. while faced with this absolutely disgraceful mockery of convent life and other aspects of Catholicism.

Whoever made the decision to present this preview showed extremely poor judgement.

I wonder if you would have shown a film degrading and mocking Muslims or Islam?

We, as citizens of St. Catharines, have paid for the arts centre and supported it by attending many of the wonderful productions presented in its beautiful and varied theatres,

We expect much higher quality from The Performing Arts Centre!

Renate Vandenberg

St. Catharines

Quicker roadwork on Highway 401 could save lives

We’ve seen a rash of accidents in the Highway 401 construction zones resulting from traffic diverted into single narrow barricaded lanes.

The authorities’ only response to this apparent increased danger has been to erect new temporary admonishment signage: “leave space ... speed kills” to complement the other permanent Big Brother messages on the side of the road.

While such diversion is a necessary aspect of any road improvement, it seems the problem here is the extraordinary duration of the work, now in its third season. I travel this roadway often and notice a very slow pace of activity.

On a recent weekend, no work was underway at all, nobody on site and expensive construction equipment sitting dormant, not only here in Southwestern Ontario, but in other construction zones all the way up to the Greater Toronto Area.

My question to our vast provincial bureaucracy which regulates these contracts is, why do they allow what seems like nine-to-five, Monday-to-Friday banker’s hours in the schedule for completion? Dragging out the work over years.

Seems like these projects should have aggressive around-the-clock schedules with incentive clauses for enhanced performance and earliest possible completion dates.

Not only would this be safer and more convenient for the public, it would generally shorter the duration of the project and reduce the cost.

Somehow we need to speed up this job and, in this case, it would kill less.

Gregory Heil

Windsor