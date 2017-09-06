Local author releases second book

Writing a second novel was more difficult than the first because its premise isn’t one he’d been thinking about for nearly as long, says author Brent Jones.

A Fort Erie resident since 2014, Jones has released his second self-published novel of 2017, a story about a man who lost his wife and young daughter in a car accident. Stricken with grief and clinging to his family dog Fender, the sole survivor of the crash, his friends take him on a road trip across the country.

What begins as an effort to mend his broken heart ends up unravelling a secret that changes everything he thought he knew about his family, explained Jones about his novel, released earlier this month.

It’s available online, at libraries across Niagara and in eight independent bookstores.

His first project was released earlier this year, an story he had been thinking about for many years and accomplished after deciding to take a break from the social media management company he and his wife founded. His wife agreed to take the reins while he pursued a lifelong dream of writing fiction and becoming a published author.

One of the challenges while writing ‘Fender’ was that he spent less time stewing the storyline in his head, unlike his first novel The Fifteenth of June, which he’d had in mind for many years.

“It gets tougher the further you go out only because you haven’t had as much time to marinate those ideas,” he said.

His main character is coping with a recent tragedy, which requires delicate care when crafting the story, a responsibility of an author writing about sensitive subject matter.

“It requires a lot of time – thinking about how someone would react to that situation,” said Jones.

Going the self-published route gives him more creative control on a project, and he didn’t have to sit around for years waiting to get a publishing green light.

“You don’t have to go the traditional publishing route anymore,” he said.

Jones also said he is pleased with the online reviews his work has received.

“So far, I’ve been very humbled by all the feedback I’ve read,” he said.

In May, Jones held a reading of his first novel at the Fort Erie Public Library and on Nov. 2 he will be at the Grimsby public library for an author event.

For more information on Jones and his work, including samples and how to purchase both of his novels, visit www.authorbrentjones.com.