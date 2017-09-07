This month alone, more than 335,000 adults and children will visit a food bank in Ontario.

In a country like Canada this may seem hard to believe, yet hunger can be found in nearly every classroom, community, and corner of the province.

It is for this reason that, throughout September, the Ontario Association of Food Banks is encouraging Ontarians to participate in the second annual Hunger Action Month.

Several Niagara food banks will support the initiative, as well as Food Banks Canada’s Hunger Awareness Week from Sept. 18-22 by inviting residents, businesses and politicians to participate in local events and activities.

Pam Sharp, director of community engagement with Project SHARE, said the Niagara Falls food bank will focus on raising awareness during September.

She said an average of 100 families visit Project SHARE every day for emergency food, and that number seems to only be growing.

The agency hit a new high of supporting 183 families in one business day last November.

“We’ll be working this month to educate the community that hunger does not take a holiday and the need for emergency food is year round,” said Sharp.

“The community can help us ensure none of our neighbours go hungry by donating food or funds.”

She said the agency’s most needed food items are fruits and vegetables, protein items including peanut butter and canned fish, jarred baby food and formula.

Project SHARE accepts fresh and frozen foods dropped off at its office on Stanley Avenue.

“We are fortunate to be one of the beneficiaries of the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign in Niagara Falls from Sept. 11-17,” said Sharp.

“The full $1 purchase price from every cookie will be donated to Project SHARE and Niagara Falls Community Outreach, which is a simple way for our community to support those less fortunate during Hunger Action Month.”

On Sept. 22, food banks, including Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold, will participate in the second Great MPP Food Sort.

“We’re inviting local dignitiaries and politicians from the area to come to our warehouse here, just kind of raise awareness for Hunger Action Month, help with the food sort itself, and just start a discussion about hunger and poverty in our area,” said Kathy Nitta, media and special events co-ordinator for Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.

The agency has a warehouse on Martindale Road in St. Catharines where all the food donations come in.

She said dignitaries will visit the warehouse for a few hours and sort through items such as produce, canned goods and fresh bread.

Nitta said it will also be a good opportunity for politicians to explain what they’re doing to help fight hunger.

“It’s more of a conversation starter.”

She said hunger is “one of those pervasive issues” that never truly goes away.

“Especially coming into more of the winter season, and the holidays coming up, people’s minds sort of shift more towards that sense of giving, and understanding that there are so many people in the community who are going to go cold this winter, who are going to be hungry this winter.”

Betty-Lou Souter, chief executive officer for Community Care, said September is a month that puts a lot of demands on families, such as preparing children for back to school.

“A lot of the work on the farms is starting to slow down. There’s a whole bunch of mitigating issues that happen at this time of year, and getting ready for Christmas …,” she said.

“Our statistics in August and September are some of the highest, save and except for Christmas.”

Souter said it’s important to continue engaging politicians in the hunger and overall poverty discussion.

“Quite often they’re not aware of the issues in their community, and sometimes admitting that there is that kind of issue in their community is difficult,” she said.

“But when they see what the statistics are, and what goes on — all you have to do is sit in our lobby some day, and see what the issues are, and how challenging it is for people.”

Souter said those who are in a position to make a difference have to understand that hunger and poverty is a “multi-pronged” issue.

“I think they’re also trying to get the issue about affordable housing on the radar screen, too,” she said.

“Just the whole issue of poverty is not going away, and it’s not getting better, and for some people it’s getting worse.”

Mark Carl, executive director of the Hope Centre in Welland, said they are participating in Hunger Action Month by inviting local politicians during the Sept. 22 food sort to help serve lunch to people at its soup kitchen

“Hopefully politicians will come in and help out, but more importantly (throughout the month) we’re doing the tell your story, so we’re taking individuals who currently use the services — who need food — and just talking about the importance of the community, and food banks, and how it’s helped them through difficult times,” he said.

Carolyn Stewart, executive director for the Ontario Association of Food Banks, said in the association’s most recent hunger report, it made three recommendations to the provincial government on how it can address the root causes of hunger.

“These are to continue its investment in the Basic Income Pilot, update social assistance rates to reflect the current cost of living, and to increase affordable housing through a portable housing benefit for low-income Ontarians.”

Throughout September, partners of the association will be holding a number of events and programs, including event sponsor Cargill; the Chicken Farmers of Ontario; the Egg Farmers of Ontario; Flat Rock Cellars; Gay Lea Foods and the Gay Lea Foundation; and Sobeys Inc.’s real estate and engineering department.

Some of the other Niagara food banks that will holding activities include Salvation Army Dunnville Community, and Family Services, and the Salvation Army Fort Erie.

