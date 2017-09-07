Swimmers and runners have the opportunity to take part in a unique event Saturday.

Canaqua Sports is hosting the SwimRun Challenge and Open Water Swim at the PenFinancial Credit Union Flatwater Community Centre.

The event is split into two parts that occur simultaneously, so participants can only choose to be a part of one.

The SwimRun Challenge features 8.2 kilometres total of swimming and running. Participants will swim a certain distance, run a certain distance, then swim again and so on until the 8.2 kilometres is complete.

“It’s a multiple-stage event,” said Ian Feldman, owner of Canaqua Sports.

He said Canaqua Sports introduced this sport to Ontario and it’s the first time it’s happening in Niagara. It started in Sweden several years ago, and he thought it would be interesting to bring to the province.

“The primary rule is whatever you start with, you must finish with.”

Participants are allowed to use aids such as hand paddles, fins and pull buoys, but if someone does use any of those things, he or she must carry the item or items for the entire duration of the race. The same goes for shoes and wetsuits — if you begin the race with it, you must end the race with it.

He said it’s a “light” distance as usually these events are typically 19 kilometres and longer.

The open water swim has 2.5- and five-kilometre options for participants.

Feldman is expecting between 40 and 45 participants for the event. While there isn’t a set-in-stone youngest age allowed to participate, he advised only individuals 16 years old and over enter.

Feldman said the event is a “fun race,” so it’s not for professionals only. One thing to keep in mind, however, is the physical and psychological challenges that come with these kinds of races.

Each events starts at the main building of the PenFiancial Credit Union Flatwater Community Centre with participant check-in and on-site registration taking place at 7:30 a.m. Events begin at 9 a.m.

People are able to register the day of the event. More information about the SwimRun Challenge and Open Water Swim, including registration fees, is available at canaquasports.com under the races tab.

