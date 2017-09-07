Coming off their worst season record-wise since 1998,the St. Catharines Spartans have made wholesale changes to the junior B lacrosse team’s coaching staff.

The Spartans finished the 2017 regular season with a 6-14 record and failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

The new bench staff has a true Niagara flavour to it.

John Gatt has been named head coach, while the Welland native’s son Dustin, a former Welland Warlord at the B level and one-time St. Catharines Athletic in junior A, will take over as defensive co-ordinator.

Another Rose City native, Tyler Warren, and former Spartan and Athletic Shayne Adams, who hails from Merritton, will share the offensive co-ordinating duties, and former Spartan netminder Doug Buchan of St. Catharines takes over as goalie coach.

Buchan was drafted to the National Lacrosse League’s Edmonton Rush in 2015.

“We had one interview with the staff and hired them,” said a jubilant Chris Spiers who has run the junior B club as general manager since 2000.

“Their passion and commitment to winning and bringing back family and traditional values – I was sold.”

Spiers also named Jason Pepin as assistant general manager. The former St. Catharines Falcon is a Founders Cup, junior B; and Minto Cup, junior A; Canadian national indoor lacrosse champion,

The new regime replaces Rob McKibbon, Keith McLeod and John Edgar.

“We thank Rob, Keith and John for their countless hours coaching the Spartans the past three seasons,” Spiers said.

The junior B lacrosse season runs from April until August.

The Spartans, who originally played out of Niagara-on-the-Lake, where they were known as the Warriors, were founded in 1979.

In 1981 and 1996 the club was crowned Ontario and Founders Cup Champions when it finished with identical 18-2 records.

Their best season as the Spartans came in 2005 when they also went 18-2.

“I cannot wait for 2018. These guys are winners,” Spiers said when discussing his new coaching staff.