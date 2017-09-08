Niagara flowers beautify TIFF

There’s a bit of Niagara blooming this week as part of the Toronto International Film Festival.

And it has nothing to do with the silver screens that are drawing the attention of audiences and celebrities.

Nevertheless, Myrica de Haan, the owner and lead designer at St. Catharines-based Roses and Twine Floral Studio, hopes her creation will brighten the day for movie producers who are showing their films as part of the TIFF, that continues in Toronto until Sept. 17.

De Haan was in Toronto earlier this week installing a six by seven-foot wall of live tropical plants within the Varda Lounge in the Artscape Sandbox, at 301 Adelaide St. W., created at her local shop to decorate the venue being used by movie producers who are showing their films during the festival, providing them with a place to network, relax, and have a space to work out of while in Toronto for the event.

“It’s nice, because it brings greenery into the space. It smells good and makes people feel good too,” she said, adding her business also created several bouquets to beautify the venues.

De Haan said her company was asked to create the floral décor for the after TIFF organizers saw her work at a wedding this spring, and contacted her.

“ Last year, I met Mariangel Urdaneta at an event I did and was later asked to do her own wedding flowers this past May,” de Haan said in an e-mail. “I knew that Mariangel was one of the event planners from TIFF, but never would have dreamed that I would be contacted by her and her team to be a part of the events going on throughout the festival.”

She said her three-year-old business normally works with fresh-cut flowers, not live potted plants.

“I really haven’t done anything like that before,” she said. “It was kind of cool.”

Still, she said her business was up for the challenge.

“I’m still kind of in shock that this opportunity came up,” she said.

De Haan said her interest in unique floral arrangements stem from a project in Toronto she was involved in in 2015, called the Detroit Flower House.

“Since then I have been intrigued by floral and greenery installations. So when clients come to me and ask for something unique for their event or wedding, I get excited. This project for TIFF was no different

De Haan put together a team of about five people who spent about a week creating the wall, using tropical plants grown in Niagara greenhouses.

“The tropical plants were actually grown in Niagara, which is also fairly cool.” she said.

She then allowed the plants a few weeks to grow, before disassembling the wall and transporting it to the film festival to put on display.

When the TIFF is over, de Hann will bring the wall back to her St. Catharines business.

“My hope is not that I have the wall built, I could use it for future events - couples on their wedding day, corporate events, or that kind of thing,” she said.

Although Roses and Twine Floral Studio has decorated some pretty fancy weddings in the past, she said the TIFF is the first really high profile event the company has been involved in.

“Honestly, none of this sunk in until last night did I see one of my floral pieces in the background of an interview with actress Priyanka Chopra,” she said, describing it as an amazing experience.

