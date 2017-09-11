Part of Thorold Stone Road closed Wednesday

Thorold Stone Road, between Stanley Avenue and Drummond Road/Portage Road, will be closed on Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. to allow Canadian National Railway to do emergency railway crossing repairs.

Work will include excavation of the track on Thorold Stone Road, west of Stanley Avenue.

Local residents and emergency services will only have access either from Stanley Avenue and/or Drummond Road/Portage Road during the closure.

No through traffic will be permitted.

A detour route will be posted along Drummond Road/Portage Road to Morrison Street, and to Stanley Avenue.

Media inquiries to the city and Niagara Region about the project were referred to CN.

In an email response, CN’s manager of media relations Jonathan Abecassis said the crossing is expected to be shut down for approximately 12 hours for maintenance work.

“CN regularly inspects all of our crossings and we work on them as required,” he said.

The city has indicated a willingness to work with Niagara Region and CN to repair several at-grade railroad crossings that are in rough shape across Niagara Falls.

City council recently approved a motion to look into the issue, including crossings on Stanley Avenue, near Whirlpool Road, as well as Kalar Road and Drummond Road.

During council’s Aug. 22 meeting, Coun. Wayne Thomson said there are three or four railway tracks in the city “that are just unbelievable.”

During council’s meeting in May, director of municipal works Geoff Holman told politicians staff planned to discuss possible solutions with CN to fix the poor road conditions on Drummond Road, near Morrison Street.

Holman’s comments came after Coun. Kim Craitor said people are “bottoming out” with their vehicles at the tracks, and that a number of businesses along Drummond Road had called him with their concerns.

During the Aug. 22 meeting, Holman said Niagara Region put up some signs around the tracks on Stanley Avenue.

He said the issue was trying to get all parties on the same schedule, and that the city would touch base again with CN and, together with Niagara Region, highlight the importance of “working together on this.”

The Niagara Falls Review asked CN if it’s willing to work with the city and Niagara Region to repair other CN crossings.

“We’re engaged in a collaborative and respectful discussion with the city and intend on continuing with that approach,” said Abecassis.

