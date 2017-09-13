Artists display work at library

The artists who meet Wednesday afternoons at the community centre to paint are ready to display their work.

Most of the core group have been meeting weekly at the drop-in sessions have been regulars since the program began six years ago, some of them having met while taking classes at the Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre with instructor Susan Wintrop.

As the classes were wrapping up, she wanted to keep her students painting, and arranged the drop-in program at the community centre so they could continue their weekly sessions.

They love the spacious room, and the wall of windows which provides natural light, but most of all, says Moorhead, she appreciates that the sessions motivate her to keep painting, rather than putting it aside for one of the many other activities that tend to claim her time.

“If I didn’t come here once a week, I’m afraid I wouldn’t be painting,” said Moorhead.

The socializing and support of other artists are also important - they all enjoy the opportunity to talk to other like-minded individuals, see what others are painting and learn from each other.

Wintrop also continues to attend, and although she’s there to paint, she, like all the artists, gives advice when asked and encourages the others to keep going, or, as important, when to stop, says Moorhead.

“We all help search other, and we ask her advice every now and then. I quite often ask her, ‘am I done?’” says Moorhead. “Sometimes artists need someone else to say, ‘it’s good, don’t do any more or you’re going to ruin it,’ because that’s often what we do.”

Most of the core group of drop-in artists will have paintings on display at the library art exhibit, with a complete gamut of styles, she says. Most, although not all, are for sale.

“Mine are for sale - I’m running out of wall space,” says Moorhead, but the purpose of the exhibit is also to give artists a showcase of their work, to demonstrate to family and friends what they’ve accomplished.

The artists are displaying and selling their work at their sixth art exhibit and sale at the Niagara-on-the-Lake Public Library, during library hours until Oct. 31.