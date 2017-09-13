De Simone celebrates winery opening

Officially open, De Simone Vineyards is a new winery located in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Their grand opening celebration included live music, amazing food and bouncy castles for children.

“It was truly exciting seeing friends and families having such a great time at De Simone Vineyards,” said owner and winemaker Vincenzo Robert De Simone, who was thrilled to have Lord Mayor Pat Darte cut the ribbon during the celebration at the Niagara Stone Road winery. De Simone was also honoured to be presented a certificate, congratulating the opening of De Simone Vineyards, hand-delivered by MPP Wayne Gates.

De Simone studied winemaking at Niagara College, graduating in 2011 from the winery and viticulture technician program. During his time at Niagara College, along with the help of his family, he hand-planted the six acres of grapes used to make premium wines.

From the vineyard to the bottle, De Simone says he is behind the scene, directly involved in the winemaking process. It has been his lifelong dream to open a winery in his home town, and he takes a lot of pride in what he does, he says.

De Simone Vineyards has seven wines on the shelf, all of which are VQA: Cabernet Franc, Chardonnay, Riesling, Vidal, Vidal Rose, Vidal Icewine and Late Harvest Vidal.