St. Catharines wins national marketing awards

St. Catharines’ new tourism website launched this spring has won a national award.

The www.tourismstcatharines.ca site won the Marketing Canada Award for best website from the Economic Developers Association of Canada this week.

Launched this spring, the city’s revamped website was aimed at being more interactive and user-friendly. It allows people to search attractions by season, type of event and cost and includes trip itineraries that can be printed or emailed.

St. Catharines also received an award for the best single publication of more than four pages for a brochure that was created as part of its campaign to attract a grocery store to downtown St. Catharines.

The Marketing Canada Awards are presented annually and recognize the most effective and innovative economic development promotional campaigns and marketing strategies in the country.

The awards were presented at the annual Economic Developers Association of Canada conference held in Niagara Falls Sept. 9 -12.