Bottle drive Saturday funds Vimy Ridge trip

Penny Coles

Niagara Advance

Twice a year the Niagara-on-the-Lake air cadets hold a bottle drive, their main source of funds, but this coming Saturday holds extra significance for the 809 Newark Squadron.

Twelve cadets are headed to Vimy Ridge in October to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge. The battle occurred April 9, 1917, and was the first time four Canadian divisions fought together as a unified force, Although 3,598 Canadians were killed during the campaign, the battle has come to represent Canada’s progression from dominion to independent nation.

The 12 cadets will leave for Europe Oct. 5, and will have the opportunity to visit battle sites at Vimy and Juno Beach, cemeteries and national monuments.

Gary Zalepa, a member of the fundraising committee, says this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the young people to stand on the battlefields, see the graves and the memorials, and experience the reality of what they have been learning about.

“I think it will be very powerful for them.”

They’ve been researching the history of the area and are looking forward to being there, he said.

“There will be some experiences that will be made available to them because they’re Canadian cadets.”

The teens have been fundraising, and have about $5,000 to cover about $40,000 in expenses, he said.

“It won’t pay for it all, but every little bit helps.”

Empty liquor, wine an beer bottles or cans will be picked up in the Old Town and Garrison Village this Saturday, Sept 16, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Bottles can also be dropped off at Van Noort Greenhouses at 2069 For Mile Creek Road between 8:30 and 3 p.m., and in Queenston at 5 Front Street.

The cadets also have a permanent depot located on East West Line across from Royal Elite Academy (the former high school), at the home of Scott Ruttan - there is a sign to mark the location.

Air cadets are part of a national organization whose purpose is to develop in youth the attributes of leadership, engaged and active citizenship and physical fitness, all within a safe environment. The program is jointly managed by the Canadian Forces and the Air Cadet League of Canada. Cadets have the opportunity to participate in gliding, drill, sports, public speaking, marksmanship, aeronautical subjects and weekend, as well as summer, training programs.

For more information on the 809 Newark Squadron Cadets and their fundraising, email notlcadetstovimy@hotmail.com, visit www.809cadets.ca or call 905-468-7584.

Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/NOTLcadetstovimy.