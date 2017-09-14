Teens complete swim for Red Roof Retreat

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

Hard work and dedication has paid off for four young swimmers.

On Sunday, Mallory Doppenberg and Leah Schouten, both 11, Noah Schouten, 14, and Everett Pritchard, 12, were given another chance to conquer Lake Erie, successfully swimming more than 20 kilometres from Surgeon Point, N.Y. to Crystal Beach near Waterfront Park, and raising $13,000 for Red Roof Retreat in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

On Aug. 20, the group set out on its first attempt, with a large group of relay teams and individual swimmers also participating in the cross-lake swim, but the water became turbulent, and a 41-year-old Cambridge resident who was part of the same event was separated from his support boat. The race was called off, with none of the 41 registered swimmers finishing the crossing. A search and rescue team was called and was able to find him.

With summer temperatures making a slight appearance on the weekend, the four Niagara-on-the-Lake youngsters accomplished the feat they had trained for Sunday afternoon, arriving at the shore at about 4:30 p.m. with dozens of supportive friends and family members waiting to celebrate with them.

The swim lasted about eight hours and each of the teens had four 30-minute intervals in the water while others cheered them on from the boat.

Moments after putting his feet on dry sand, Everett Pritchard said he was relieved and exhausted.

“I’m just glad it’s done – it was so much hard work and I’m really proud we could accomplish this,” he said.

Noah Schouten, the oldest in the quartet of friends, was glad to have a second opportunity at the cross-Lake trek.

“I feel great and it’s such a relief we were able to do it before the water got too cold – and we got to do it for a great cause,” he said.

His sister Leah said there were times she felt like she was not moving in the water and that it felt wonderful to be back on dry land.

“I’m really thankful we made it back safe,” she said, also very excited that so many people were at the shoreline waiting to congratulate them.

“It makes me happy that everyone cares about the swim and what we’re doing for Red Roof,” she said.

Mallory Doppenberg was also ecstatic when she was greeted by everyone.

“It’s amazing, and I’m really happy right now. It really hasn’t sunk in yet,” she said.

One of the many spectators waiting along the Crystal Beach waterfront was Red Roof Retreat executive director Steffanie Bjorgan, who had words of praise for the courageous swimmers.

“It’s so humbling, in this day and age, to see kids be like this,” she said.

“That’s what we need to teach them – that when you’re young you still have that philanthropic ability.”

The four friends chose Red Roof Retreat as the organization they would support after visiting the Niagara-on-the-Lake facility that provides respite and recreational programs for children, youth and young adults with special needs, and their families in Niagara.