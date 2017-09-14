Zombie Mud Run this weekend in Falls

About 500 people will try and survive a 21-obstacle course in Niagara Falls this weekend.

Survive, because they will hunted down by at least 50 zombies.

The fourth annual Zombie Mud Run returns to Campark Resorts on Lundy’s Lane Saturday.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., participants will navigate a five-kilometre muddy obstacle course, all the while trying to avoid a horde of walkers trying to take away their lifelines.

“It’s not a competitive race, it’s more like a fun run,” said Rhonda Van Kleef, manager of Campark Resorts.

When people register, they receive a racing bib and three lifelines on a belt, similar to what’s seen in flag football.

“We have at least 50 zombies within the course — people that are just dressed up like zombies. We have makeup artists that do their makeup,” said Van Kleef.

“Their objective is to steal your flags. You need to be running away from zombies, and conquering these obstacles, and you are to finish with at least one lifeline left on your belt.

If you finish with at least one lifeline, you get a survivor medal. If you have no lifelines left, you’re infected.”

She said they have also added colour to the course this year, as well as a foam machine.

“Foam will be everywhere, so you kind of get cleaned off towards the end. We have foam and colour and mud, all the ingredients for the perfect fun run.”

Van Kleef said in addition to having Haunt Manor on the property every Halloween season, they noticed how popular zombie runs have been in the United States.

She said while there are colour runs in Canada and other dashes that seemed to intimidate people, they didn’t find any examples of an event that “incorporated all of these obstacles and all the fun stuff.”

That’s why, said Van Kleef, Campark Resorts created the Zombie Mud Run a few years ago.

“We try to create like a team atmospshere, and you don’t have to run it, you can walk it. Sometimes we have people that get infected, and they’re coming back … and they want that survivor medal.”

She said participants “just love it.”

Some, though, have stopped in the middle of the event, so scared of the zombies, they’ve left, said Van Kleef.

“It’s just like a personal fear thing of being chased. But usually they’re exhilirated. It’s exciting because you think you’re so physically fit that you could do these obstacles, but it’s not about that, it’s about keeping your lifelines.”

She said participants can also buy an extra lifeline for $10 cash, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going towards the Crohns and Colitis Foundation.

Van Kleef said people can still register prior to the event, by visiting Zombie Mud Run Canada on Facebook, or zombiemudruncanada.com.

They can also register the day of the event, cash only, but tickets are limited and are running out.

