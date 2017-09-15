Tourism agency finalist for awards

The Tourism Industry Association of Canada has shortlisted Niagara Falls Tourism as a finalist in the 2017 Canadian Tourism Awards.

This acknowledgement comes after the success of its summer 2016 #ExploreNiagara social media campaign.

The awards are presented annually by the association and the Toronto Star to recognize success, leadership and innovation in Canada’s tourism industry.

“Niagara Falls Tourism is thrilled to be recognized for a campaign that excelled largely because of its spotlight on our amazing members, who work hard every day to enrich Niagara Falls as a world-class destination,” said Jon Jackson, executive director of Niagara Falls Tourism.

“We are very lucky to work with a remarkable roster of hotels, attractions and restaurants that share our passion for enhancing the tourism experience for every visitor to the city.”

The campaign, which was seen by more than five-million people on social media, consisted of 72 videos.

The videos were created by two Niagara Falls Tourism employees and an iPhone, from concept and video production to launch — in under 90 days.

Highlighting 36 attractions, seven accommodations, 15 historic parks or recreation sites, six retail shops and eight restaurants throughout Niagara Falls and the surrounding area, they provided viewers more reasons to explore the destination.

“We wanted to show to the world that every time you visit Niagara Falls, Canada, you are guaranteed an exciting, exhilarating and different experience than the time before,” said Wayne Thomson, chairman of Niagara Falls Tourism.

“It’s more than a tick off your bucket-list.”

To replace a common perception Niagara Falls is only the falls, each campaign video highlighted the number of attractions across the city.

The campaign contributed to the organization’s generation of one-million annual leads to its members.

The destination’s accommodations boasted a four per cent increase in occupancy, and a revenue increase of 25 per cent per room during these three months, year over year.

Niagara Falls Tourism is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing tourism leadership for the destination. The organization provides information, services and support to local member businesses.

Tourism in Niagara generates a $2.2-billion economic impact, and employs more than 46,000 people in the area.

To watch the entire collection of videos, visit niagarafallstourism.com/explore-niagara