Disero to ask for help with mail problem

A Niagara-on-the-Lake councillor is going to bat to help make sure residents get their mail.

Coun. Betty Disero plans to ask Lord Mayor Pat Darte to meet with local post office supervisors who have recently decided to return any mail to sender if there is no post office box number in the address.

A number of Old Town residents have voiced their concerns to the post office about the likelihood there will be important mail returned, and have asked, to no avail, for alternate solutions.

Julia Buxton-Cox, an Old Town resident, has created a website and a petition asking that mail continue to be delivered with or without a post office box number.

It’s been a long-standing practice of local post office employees to put mail in boxes with or without a box number, she said, but residents received letters in August notifying them that come Oct. 1, all mail without post office box numbers will be returned.

She has spoken to staff looking for a better solution, including community mail boxes or volunteering to look up post office box numbers, but any suggestions she made have been rejected.

Some important mail, she said, such as that coming from governments, including the Town, banks and other businesses, is sent out without box numbers.

In an email to the Advance, Canada Post spokesperson Darcia Kmet said that while customers can include their civic address as additional information, t”he post office box address is required for us to deliver the mail accurately and in a timely manner.”

After sending out a notice about mail being returned to sender, and hearing from customers, she said, “we have extended the transition period to February 1, 2018 – this will be communicated to customers via a letter. This extension will allow customers more time to share their correct address with the people and businesses that send them mail.”

Documents such as passports and new credit cards generally require a mailing and home address and most often, Kmet said, a signature upon receipt. “Replacement or renewal credit cards are usually addressed to a customer's billing address which is usually the same as the mailing address, which, in this case, would be a PO Box.” Disero hopes that if the Lord Mayor can arrange a meeting with post office supervisors, taking with him anyone who can help, including MP Rob Nicholson and MPP Wayne Gates, if necessary, he will be able to work out a better resolution than returning mail to senders.

She will make that motion at tonight's council meeting, Disero said.

Last week, she said her mother got her NOTL tax notice in her post office box, sent out to general delivery, and she received some banking information, important mail to her, again without a post office box number. Both of those letters would be returned to sender in the future if the post office follows through.

She said the decision to enforce the policy to return to sender mail not fully addressed has been made by local supervisors.

She’s hoping a meeting will provide the opportunity to explain what this decision means to residents with box numbers, and to try to find a solution.

“Basically it’s a cry for help,” she said.

To talk to a Canada Post customer service representative, Buxton-Cox suggests calling 1-800-267-1177, or to sign her petition to Canada Post, visit www.wewantourmail.ca.