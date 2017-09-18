Nail painting helps build Cambodian hospital

When asked to help those in need, Lord Mayor Pat Darte didn't hesitate.

Contributing his aid and his good humour, Darte agreed to have his nails painted at a recent meeting of the Niagara-on-the-Lake Rotary Club, helping to raise about $4,500 to raise awareness of the plight of women in Cambodia, where only 15 per cent of them have access to medical care.

Mike Henry, organizer of the fundraiser, and his wife Yolanda became involved with the Tabitha Foundation, which helps Cambodian women emerge from poverty, while they were living in Singapore, and their daughters' school was selling handicrafts made by the women of Cambodia. The family decided to help further, traveling to Cambodia to build basic waterproof homes several times in the intervening years.

Now living in NOTL, he approached the local Rotarians for support for Tabitha Cambodia, a charity founded and led by a Canadian woman, which is committed to helping building Nokor Tep Women's Hospital in Phnom Penh, outfitting it with staff, equipment and supplies and using mobile clinics to diagnose and treat women in rural settings.

Funds are needed to ship a container of donated hospital supplies and pharmaceuticals for the opening of the first women's hospital in Cambodia, scheduled for March 8, 2018, International Women's Day, says Henry.

An anonymous donor pledged $100 for every male Rotarian who joined the Lord Mayor in having his nails painted.

"Not only did all the male Rotarians step up to this challenge but the club agreed to match the pledge," he said.

Monica Lambert and Yoko Nagao from the Oban Inn Spa volunteered to paint nails.

Donations to date for shipping the container to Cambodia have reached $4,500 toward a goal of $20,000.

To make a donation in support of this project go to https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/tabitha-foundation/donate-to-nails-for-nokor-tep/.