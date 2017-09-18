Welland Transit to rebrand

Welland Transit wants to follow the city’s lead when it comes to branding, a report before council Tuesday says.



In the report, transit manager Alfred Stockwell says Welland Transit has a mix of branding initiatives that have evolved over the years with paint schemes and logos.



“Recently, the city has adopted new branding guidelines and transit wants to follow the city’s lead. Transit is a sub brand of the city and wishes to tie more closely to the brand,” Stockwell’s report says.



With the arrival of eight new buses before March of next year, transit will replace older buses in the fleet that also have older logos and paint schemes.



Stockwell’s report proposes transit adopt the blue colour already affiliated with the city, and logos on the sides of buses would use the same font design the city is using now.



