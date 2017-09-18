Welland's Ward 5 will get new councillor

Welland council will declare the Ward 5 seat left by Michael Petrachenko vacant at its meeting Tuesday night.



A report to come from city staff makes the recommendation and adds it be filled by appointment of a resident from the community.



Petrachenko resigned from council last month to take care of his terminally ill wife Monique.



While council discusses what to do with Petrachenko’s seat in open session, in a closed session it will discuss candidates put forward by councillors to fill the seat declared vacant after the death of Ward 5 Coun. Rocky Letourneau earlier this year.



Letourneau died Thursday, June 22 at age 61, and his seat was declared vacant on July 25.



Last month, council decided it would fill the position by choosing someone from the community instead of holding a byelection, which would have cost $57,000. A byelection would have seen nominations accepted starting September 20, ending November 17, with voting taking place Tuesday, January 2, 2018.



Candidates chosen by council were to be eligible under the Municipal Act and be 18 years old; a Canadian citizen; a resident or owner or tenant of land or spouse thereof in Welland.



No one was able to apply for the position, and councillors were not bound to choose anyone who ran in Ward 5 during the 2014 election. Ward 5 is bordered by East Main Street to the north and Ontario and Ridge Roads to the south, Coventry Road and Burgar Street to the west and the Niagara Falls border to the east.



In the 2014 municipal election, Claudette Richard came in third, with 879 votes, behind winners Letourneau and Michael Petrachenko. Mark Dzugan was fourth with 523 votes. Dzugan last served in Ward 5 from 2006 to 2010.



The person chosen by council in the closed session will be announced later in the open session. Council gets underway at 7 p.m.

